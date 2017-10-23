−その命、見捨てますか？−

《インチキ遺骨ではなくて、拉致被害者を返せ！拉致問題担当相「全力で解決」家族に強調》



加藤勝信拉致問題担当相は拉致被害者家族たちに対し、拉致問題解決に向け、全力で取り組むと強調しました。

加藤拉致問題担当相は８月２１日午後、北朝鮮による拉致被害者や特定失踪者の家族と面会し、ミサイル問題等で北朝鮮情勢が緊迫する中、



「拉致問題を埋没させては絶対にならない」



として、解決に向け、全力で取り組む姿勢を強調しました。

拉致被害者の１人、横田めぐみさんの母・早紀江さん（８１歳）は、加藤拉致問題担当相との面会後、



「解決に向けてどのくらい動いているのかわからない」

「一刻も早く助けていただかないといけない」



等と、切実な思いを語りました。



■横田めぐみさんのご家族のメッセージ

http://www.rachi.go.jp/jp/message/movie_2.html

■横田めぐみさんのご家族のメッセージ（英語版）

http://www.rachi.go.jp/en/shisei/keihatsu/videomessage_2en.html

■「めぐみへの誓い−奪還−」ＰＶ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J6cZyGknNi8

■アニメ「めぐみ」

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OXGYACTRGjI

■政府拉致問題ＨＰ

http://www.rachi.go.jp/

■警察庁ＨＰ

http://www.npa.go.jp/

■高知県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.kochi.lg.jp/

■救う会全国協議会ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai.jp/

■特定失踪者問題調査会ＨＰ

http://www.chosa-kai.jp/

■北朝鮮帰国者の生命と人権を守る会ＨＰ

http://hrnk.trycomp.net/

■北朝鮮人権人道ネットワークfacebook

http://www.facebook.com/nknet2015

■北朝鮮を離れて自由へ★イ・エラン★のブログ

http://blog.goo.ne.jp/aeran2000

■姜哲煥（カン・チョルファン）さん動画

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8wXjTN2W8E&feature=youtu.be

■脱北者トーク番組動画

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJZWxe9P-L8&feature=youtu.be

■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［前編］（日本語訳付き）

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zCPxzwHK8fQ&feature=youtu.be

■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［後編］（日本語訳付き）

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bq4sYy6d6EA&feature=youtu.be

■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画（３）

https://youtu.be/pMC2G7akiiM

■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4YHLDtOoJOo

■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）動画

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KeCTTaSgwx4&feature=youtu.be

■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）動画

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_WZoh00PGV8







◆昭和５２（１９７７）年１１月１５日

少女拉致容疑事案

被害者：横田めぐみさん（Megumi Yokota）

（拉致被害時１３歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

新潟市において下校途中に失踪。

平成１６年１１月に開催された第３回実務者協議において、北朝鮮側はめぐみさんが１９９４（平成６）年４月に死亡したとし「遺骨」を提出したが、めぐみさんの「遺骨」とされた骨の一部からは同人のものとは異なるＤＮＡが検出されたとの鑑定結果を得た。

平成１８年４月には日本政府の実施したＤＮＡ検査により、横田めぐみさんの夫が昭和５３年に韓国より拉致された当時高校生の韓国人拉致被害者・金英男（キム・ヨンナム）氏である可能性が高いことが判明した。



※「白い翼でも黒い翼でも、赤い翼でも青い翼でも、何でも結構なんで、帰って来られる翼をめぐみに与えてほしい」

（横田早紀江さん。拉致被害者・横田めぐみさんの母）

※「正義は必ず勝つ、と私は信じていますので、あとしばらくお力をお貸しください」

（横田哲也さん。拉致被害者・横田めぐみさんの弟）

■新潟県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.niigata.jp/

■神奈川県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.kanagawa.jp/

■あさがおの会ＨＰ

http://www.asagaonokai.jp

■ブルーリボンの祈り会／スイス日本語福音キリスト教会ＨＰ

https://www.jegschweiz.com/%E3%83%96%E3%83%AB%E3%83%BC%E3%83%AA%E3%83%9C%E3%83%B3%E3%81%AE%E7%A5%88%E3%82%8A%E4%BC%9A/

■アニメ「めぐみ」

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OXGYACTRGjI



［November 15, 1977: Young girl abducted］



Abductee: Megumi Yokota (13, female, Niigata Prefecture)

Disappeared on her way home from school in Niigata City.

During the third round of Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations in November 2004, North Korea claimed that Megumi Yokota died in April 1994 and handed over what it claimed were her remains. DNA analysis, however, indicates that some of the bones from these remains belong in fact to a different person or persons.

Additional DNA analysis conducted in April 2006 by the GoJ indicated a high probability that Kim Young-Nam, a Korean citizen abducted from the Republic of Korea in 1978 when he was a high-school student, was married to Ms. Yokota.



《救う会認定拉致被害者・福留貴美子さんについて》

◆氏名：福留 貴美子

（ふくとめきみこ）

（Kimiko Fukutome）

◆失踪年月日：１９７６（昭和５１）年７月１８日または１９日

◆生年月日：１９５２（昭和２７）年１月１日

◆当時の住所：東京都渋谷区恵比寿

◆当時の身分：アルバイト

◆最終失踪関連地点：海外



【失踪状況】

１９７６（昭和５１）年７月中旬、同居していた友人に「モンゴルに行く」と言い残して出国後、行方不明となる。

１９８０（昭和５５）年３月、突然同居していた渋谷区恵比寿の友人宅に現れた後、横浜市の友人宅に２泊した後、「大阪に行く」と言い残して再び行方不明となるが、後に北朝鮮に渡ったよど号犯の岡本 武と結婚し２児をもうけていたことが明らかになる。

１９９６（平成８）年夏によど号犯グループの小西隆裕から実家に「１９８８（昭和６３）年夏に土砂崩れで死亡したと北朝鮮側から知らせを受けた」旨の手紙が送られてきたが、真相は不明のままである。

■警視庁ＨＰ

http://www.keishicho.metro.tokyo.jp

■神奈川県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.kanagawa.jp/

■大阪府警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.osaka.jp/

■高知県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.kochi.lg.jp/



《特定失踪者・別役佳子さんについて》

◆氏名：別役 佳子

（べっちゃくけいこ）

（Keiko Betchaku）

◆失踪年月日：昭和４４（１９６９）年２月

◆生年月日：昭和１６（１９４１）年８月１日

◆性別：女性

◆当時の年齢：２７歳

◆当時の住所：京都府京都市

◆当時の身分：スナック店長

◆身長：１５５cm〜１５６cm

◆体重：５５kg

◆失踪場所：京都府京都市北区紫野西野町



【失踪状況】

昭和４４年（１９６９）２月、京都市北区紫野西野町に所在したスナック「ダンヒル」（現在は存在しない）に雇われママとして勤務していた当時高知県香美郡の実家に一時帰省の意味で帰ると連絡してきたのを最後に行方不明となった。

本件については別役さんの京都における人間関係に複数の北朝鮮関係の人物がおり、それらが関与した拉致の可能性が考えられる。

また、飲食店勤務等の職業で幼い子供がいたという意味では渡辺秀子さんや田口八重子さんらとも類似の点がある。

■京都府警ＨＰ

http://www.pref.kyoto.jp/fukei/



《特定失踪者・永本憲子さんについて》

◆氏名：永本 憲子

（ながもとのりこ）

（Noriko Nagamoto）

◆失踪年月日：昭和５６（１９８１）年５月１０日

◆生年月日：昭和３９（１９６４）１０月２日

◆性別：女性

◆当時の年齢：１６歳

◆当時の住所：高知県宿毛市

◆当時の身分：高校２年生

◆身長：１６０cm

◆体重：５０kg

◆特徴：

１）中肉

２）眼鏡使用

◆失踪場所：高知県宿毛市の片島公民館前バス停から



【失踪状況】

５月１０日の午前１０時３０分頃、自宅近くの片島公民館前のバス停で、本人の伯父が見かけて声をかけたところ「もうすぐバスが来る。母の日だから宿毛に買い物に行く」と言っていた。

所持金は、現金２万円と、郵便貯金通帳（残高約５万円）のようだったが、その通帳から現金を下ろした形跡はなかった。

■福岡県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.fukuoka.jp/



《特定失踪者・亀谷博昭さんについて》

◆氏名：亀谷 博昭

（かめたにひろあき）

（Hiroaki Kametani）

◆失踪年月日：昭和６１（１９８６）年１月１１日

◆生年月日：昭和３７（１９６２）年７月１４日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２３歳

◆当時の住所：大阪府寝屋川市

◆当時の身分：会社員・精密機器組み立て

◆身長：１６８cm

◆体重：５５kg

◆特徴：左横に直径２mmくらいのほくろ

◆失踪場所：大阪府



【失踪状況】

朝自宅から交野市の会社へ出勤したまま行方不明。

いつもと全く変わった様子はなかった。

■大阪府警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.osaka.jp/



◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃

元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案

被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）

（拉致被害時２８歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。

平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。

平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。

■兵庫県警ＨＰ

http://www.police.pref.hyogo.lg.jp/

■救う会兵庫ＨＰ

http://www.sukuukai078.net/04.html

■救う会兵庫facebook

http://www.facebook.com/sukuukai078



［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］



Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)

Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.

The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.

Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.







【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】

The book named “Sea of Mercy”

13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.

He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.

Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.

Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.

Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.

They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.

In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.

Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.

Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.

But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.

North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.

Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.

In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.

In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.

The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.

In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.

Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.

But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.

“Sea of Mercy”, the title is a symbol of North Korean regime. −その命、見捨てますか？−《インチキ遺骨ではなくて、拉致被害者を返せ！拉致問題担当相「全力で解決」家族に強調》加藤勝信拉致問題担当相は拉致被害者家族たちに対し、拉致問題解決に向け、全力で取り組むと強調しました。加藤拉致問題担当相は８月２１日午後、北朝鮮による拉致被害者や特定失踪者の家族と面会し、ミサイル問題等で北朝鮮情勢が緊迫する中、「拉致問題を埋没させては絶対にならない」として、解決に向け、全力で取り組む姿勢を強調しました。拉致被害者の１人、横田めぐみさんの母・早紀江さん（８１歳）は、加藤拉致問題担当相との面会後、「解決に向けてどのくらい動いているのかわからない」「一刻も早く助けていただかないといけない」等と、切実な思いを語りました。■横田めぐみさんのご家族のメッセージ■横田めぐみさんのご家族のメッセージ（英語版）■「めぐみへの誓い−奪還−」ＰＶ■アニメ「めぐみ」■政府拉致問題ＨＰ■警察庁ＨＰ■高知県警ＨＰ■救う会全国協議会ＨＰ■特定失踪者問題調査会ＨＰ■北朝鮮帰国者の生命と人権を守る会ＨＰ■北朝鮮人権人道ネットワークfacebook■北朝鮮を離れて自由へ★イ・エラン★のブログ■姜哲煥（カン・チョルファン）さん動画■脱北者トーク番組動画■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［前編］（日本語訳付き）■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画［後編］（日本語訳付き）■脱北者・金柱聖さんの動画（３）■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）動画■ペナＴＶ（日本語版）動画◆昭和５２（１９７７）年１１月１５日少女拉致容疑事案被害者：横田めぐみさん（Megumi Yokota）（拉致被害時１３歳）※This person was Abduction by North Korea新潟市において下校途中に失踪。平成１６年１１月に開催された第３回実務者協議において、北朝鮮側はめぐみさんが１９９４（平成６）年４月に死亡したとし「遺骨」を提出したが、めぐみさんの「遺骨」とされた骨の一部からは同人のものとは異なるＤＮＡが検出されたとの鑑定結果を得た。平成１８年４月には日本政府の実施したＤＮＡ検査により、横田めぐみさんの夫が昭和５３年に韓国より拉致された当時高校生の韓国人拉致被害者・金英男（キム・ヨンナム）氏である可能性が高いことが判明した。※「白い翼でも黒い翼でも、赤い翼でも青い翼でも、何でも結構なんで、帰って来られる翼をめぐみに与えてほしい」（横田早紀江さん。拉致被害者・横田めぐみさんの母）※「正義は必ず勝つ、と私は信じていますので、あとしばらくお力をお貸しください」（横田哲也さん。拉致被害者・横田めぐみさんの弟）■新潟県警ＨＰ■神奈川県警ＨＰ■あさがおの会ＨＰ■ブルーリボンの祈り会／スイス日本語福音キリスト教会ＨＰ■アニメ「めぐみ」［November 15, 1977: Young girl abducted］Abductee: Megumi Yokota (13, female, Niigata Prefecture)Disappeared on her way home from school in Niigata City.During the third round of Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations in November 2004, North Korea claimed that Megumi Yokota died in April 1994 and handed over what it claimed were her remains. DNA analysis, however, indicates that some of the bones from these remains belong in fact to a different person or persons.Additional DNA analysis conducted in April 2006 by the GoJ indicated a high probability that Kim Young-Nam, a Korean citizen abducted from the Republic of Korea in 1978 when he was a high-school student, was married to Ms. Yokota.《救う会認定拉致被害者・福留貴美子さんについて》◆氏名：福留 貴美子（ふくとめきみこ）（Kimiko Fukutome）◆失踪年月日：１９７６（昭和５１）年７月１８日または１９日◆生年月日：１９５２（昭和２７）年１月１日◆当時の住所：東京都渋谷区恵比寿◆当時の身分：アルバイト◆最終失踪関連地点：海外【失踪状況】１９７６（昭和５１）年７月中旬、同居していた友人に「モンゴルに行く」と言い残して出国後、行方不明となる。１９８０（昭和５５）年３月、突然同居していた渋谷区恵比寿の友人宅に現れた後、横浜市の友人宅に２泊した後、「大阪に行く」と言い残して再び行方不明となるが、後に北朝鮮に渡ったよど号犯の岡本 武と結婚し２児をもうけていたことが明らかになる。１９９６（平成８）年夏によど号犯グループの小西隆裕から実家に「１９８８（昭和６３）年夏に土砂崩れで死亡したと北朝鮮側から知らせを受けた」旨の手紙が送られてきたが、真相は不明のままである。■警視庁ＨＰ■神奈川県警ＨＰ■大阪府警ＨＰ■高知県警ＨＰ《特定失踪者・別役佳子さんについて》◆氏名：別役 佳子（べっちゃくけいこ）（Keiko Betchaku）◆失踪年月日：昭和４４（１９６９）年２月◆生年月日：昭和１６（１９４１）年８月１日◆性別：女性◆当時の年齢：２７歳◆当時の住所：京都府京都市◆当時の身分：スナック店長◆身長：１５５cm〜１５６cm◆体重：５５kg◆失踪場所：京都府京都市北区紫野西野町【失踪状況】昭和４４年（１９６９）２月、京都市北区紫野西野町に所在したスナック「ダンヒル」（現在は存在しない）に雇われママとして勤務していた当時高知県香美郡の実家に一時帰省の意味で帰ると連絡してきたのを最後に行方不明となった。本件については別役さんの京都における人間関係に複数の北朝鮮関係の人物がおり、それらが関与した拉致の可能性が考えられる。また、飲食店勤務等の職業で幼い子供がいたという意味では渡辺秀子さんや田口八重子さんらとも類似の点がある。■京都府警ＨＰ《特定失踪者・永本憲子さんについて》◆氏名：永本 憲子（ながもとのりこ）（Noriko Nagamoto）◆失踪年月日：昭和５６（１９８１）年５月１０日◆生年月日：昭和３９（１９６４）１０月２日◆性別：女性◆当時の年齢：１６歳◆当時の住所：高知県宿毛市◆当時の身分：高校２年生◆身長：１６０cm◆体重：５０kg◆特徴：１）中肉２）眼鏡使用◆失踪場所：高知県宿毛市の片島公民館前バス停から【失踪状況】５月１０日の午前１０時３０分頃、自宅近くの片島公民館前のバス停で、本人の伯父が見かけて声をかけたところ「もうすぐバスが来る。母の日だから宿毛に買い物に行く」と言っていた。所持金は、現金２万円と、郵便貯金通帳（残高約５万円）のようだったが、その通帳から現金を下ろした形跡はなかった。■福岡県警ＨＰ《特定失踪者・亀谷博昭さんについて》◆氏名：亀谷 博昭（かめたにひろあき）（Hiroaki Kametani）◆失踪年月日：昭和６１（１９８６）年１月１１日◆生年月日：昭和３７（１９６２）年７月１４日◆性別：男◆当時の年齢：２３歳◆当時の住所：大阪府寝屋川市◆当時の身分：会社員・精密機器組み立て◆身長：１６８cm◆体重：５５kg◆特徴：左横に直径２mmくらいのほくろ◆失踪場所：大阪府【失踪状況】朝自宅から交野市の会社へ出勤したまま行方不明。いつもと全く変わった様子はなかった。■大阪府警ＨＰ◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）（拉致被害時２８歳）※This person was Abduction by North Korea欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。■兵庫県警ＨＰ■救う会兵庫ＨＰ■救う会兵庫facebook［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】The book named “Sea of Mercy”13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.“Sea of Mercy”, the title is a symbol of North Korean regime.