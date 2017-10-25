−その命、見捨てますか？−

《インチキ遺骨ではなくて、拉致被害者を返せ！消えたいくらいのむなしさ…拉致被害者家族》



北朝鮮が日本人の拉致を認めた日・朝首脳会談から９月１７日で１５年。拉致被害者の家族は日本テレビ（ＮＮＮ）の取材に対し、「政府に時が経つことの重みを考えてもらいたい」等と切実な思いを語りました。



「１５年という年月がどれだけ長いのか。（政府に）時が経つことの重みをいろんな面から考えてもらって、いかに早く対応しなければならないかということにつなげてほしい」

（拉致被害者家族会・飯塚繁雄代表７９歳。拉致被害者・田口八重子さんの兄）



２００２年９月１７日に、当時の小泉純一郎首相が北朝鮮を訪れて開かれた日・朝首脳会談で、北朝鮮は初めて日本人の拉致を認めました。１か月後、曽我ひとみさんたち５人が帰国しましたが、その後１５年間、拉致被害者は１人も帰国できていません。



「どうしてこんなに解決できないんだろうということが、不思議でしょうがない。帰ってきた方がいらっしゃるのに、そこ（北朝鮮）にいるのがわかっているのに、消えてしまいたいくらいのむなしさを感じますよね」

（横田早紀江さん８１歳。拉致被害者・横田めぐみさんの母）



北朝鮮による核実験やミサイル発射が相次ぎ、国際情勢が緊迫する中、拉致問題解決の道筋すら見えないまま時間だけが過ぎています。



「（１５年間に）かなりの家族が亡くなったり、体力の限界でもう動けなくなったり。だからこそ、『早く早く』というのは（政府に）言っているんですけどね」

（飯塚繁雄さん）

「本気で日本の国民を取り返さなければという思いが（政府には）足りないんじゃないかと思うくらい。安倍首相が『拉致問題は第一の問題だ』と明言してくださっているから、『裏切らないでくださいね』ということだけは言いたいし、今年中には必ず何らかの打開策を見つけてほしいというのが、心からの願いです」

（横田早紀江さん）



◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃

李恩恵（リ・ウネ）拉致容疑事案

被害者：田口八重子さん（Yaeko Taguchi）

（拉致被害時２２歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

昭和６２年１１月の大韓航空機（ＫＡＬ）爆破事件で有罪判決を受けた元北朝鮮諜報員金賢姫（キム・ヒョンヒ）氏は「李恩恵（リ・ウネ）」という女性から日本人の振る舞い方を学んだと主張している。この李恩恵は行方不明となった田口さんと同一人物と考えられる。

北朝鮮側は、田口さんは１９８４（昭和５９）年に原 敕晁さんと結婚し、１９８６（昭和６１）年の原さんの病死後すぐに自動車事故で死亡したとしているが、これを裏付ける資料等の提供はなされていない。

平成２１年３月、金賢姫氏と飯塚家との面会において、金氏より田口さんの安否にかかる重要な参考情報（注）が新たに得られたことから、現在、同情報についての確認作業を進めている。

（注）金氏の発言：「８７年１月にマカオから帰ってきて、２月か３月頃、運転手から田口さんがどこか知らないところに連れて行かれたと聞いた。８６年に一人暮らしの被害者を結婚させたと聞いたので、田口さんもどこかに行って結婚したのだと思った」



※「八重子さんが北朝鮮の南浦港に着いたとき、女性通訳に“私には子供が二人いて、どうしても日本に帰らなくてはならないので、返してほしい”と何回も言ってお願いしたそうです。八重ちゃんの思いは最初から最後まで子供のことでいっぱいでしたし、今でも間違い無く“今、彩ちゃんはいくつになって、耕ちゃんはいくつになった”と毎年計算して、どんな大人になったか知りたがっているはずです。すごく会いたがっていると思います」

（拉致被害者・地村富貴恵さんの証言）

［In or around June 1978: Lee Un-Hae abducted］



Abductee: Yaeko Taguchi (22, female, Unknown)

Kim Hyon-Hui, a former North Korean agent convicted of the bombing of a Korean Airlines jet in November 1982, claims to have been trained to blend into Japanese society by a woman named Lee Un-Hae. Lee Un-Hae is thought to be Yaeko Taguchi, a woman reported as missing in Japan.

North Korea asserts that Ms. Taguchi married Tadaaki Hara in 1984 and, soon after Mr. Hara’s death from illness in 1986, died in an automobile accident. North Korea has, however, provided no documents or evidence to support these claims.

At a meeting in March 2009 between members of the Iizuka family, relatives of Ms. Yaeko Taguchi, and Kim Hyon-Hui, important new information regarding the whereabouts of Ms. Taguchi (see note) was gained from Ms. Kim. The GoJ is currently working to confirm this information.

Note: Ms. Kim said: "After returning from Macau in January 1987, I heard from a driver in February or March that Ms. Taguchi had been taken to an unknown location. I'd heard that in 1986 an abductee living alone had been made to marry, so I thought that Ms. Taguchi must also have gone somewhere to get married."



◆昭和５２（１９７７）年１１月１５日

少女拉致容疑事案

被害者：横田めぐみさん（Megumi Yokota）

（拉致被害時１３歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

新潟市において下校途中に失踪。

平成１６年１１月に開催された第３回実務者協議において、北朝鮮側はめぐみさんが１９９４（平成６）年４月に死亡したとし「遺骨」を提出したが、めぐみさんの「遺骨」とされた骨の一部からは同人のものとは異なるＤＮＡが検出されたとの鑑定結果を得た。

平成１８年４月には日本政府の実施したＤＮＡ検査により、横田めぐみさんの夫が昭和５３年に韓国より拉致された当時高校生の韓国人拉致被害者・金英男（キム・ヨンナム）氏である可能性が高いことが判明した。



※「白い翼でも黒い翼でも、赤い翼でも青い翼でも、何でも結構なんで、帰って来られる翼をめぐみに与えてほしい」

（横田早紀江さん。拉致被害者・横田めぐみさんの母）

※「正義は必ず勝つ、と私は信じていますので、あとしばらくお力をお貸しください」

（横田哲也さん。拉致被害者・横田めぐみさんの弟）

［November 15, 1977: Young girl abducted］



Abductee: Megumi Yokota (13, female, Niigata Prefecture)

Disappeared on her way home from school in Niigata City.

During the third round of Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations in November 2004, North Korea claimed that Megumi Yokota died in April 1994 and handed over what it claimed were her remains. DNA analysis, however, indicates that some of the bones from these remains belong in fact to a different person or persons.

Additional DNA analysis conducted in April 2006 by the GoJ indicated a high probability that Kim Young-Nam, a Korean citizen abducted from the Republic of Korea in 1978 when he was a high-school student, was married to Ms. Yokota.



《特定失踪者・二宮喜一さんについて》

◆氏名：二宮 喜一

（にのみやよしかず）

（Yoshikazu Ninomiya）

◆失踪年月日：昭和３７（１９６２）年９月頃

◆生年月日：昭和１３（１９３８）年１月１５日

◆性別：男

◆当時の年齢：２４歳

◆当時の住所：東京都品川区小山

◆当時の身分：会社員。夜は専門学校生

◆愛媛県西宇和郡保内町出身

◆身長：１５６cm〜１５７cm

◆体重：５２kg

◆特徴：

１）痩せ型

２）面長

◆失踪場所：東京都品川区



【失踪状況】

「ちょっと頭を冷やしに十和田湖に行ってくる」とメモを残して失踪。

１ヶ月位後に下宿先から「帰ってこないが、実家に帰っていないか」と家族に連絡が来た。

将来は無線通信士を目指していた。

《特定失踪者・山下綾子さんについて》

◆氏名：山下 綾子

（やましたあやこ）

（Ayako Yamashita）

◆失踪年月日：昭和４６（１９７１）年４月

◆生年月日：昭和１７（１９４２）年９月２０日

◆性別：女性

◆当時の年齢：２８歳

◆当時の住所：愛媛県今治市石井町

◆当時の身分：看護師

◆失踪場所：愛媛県今治市



【失踪状況】

４月のある日、自宅から出たまま行方不明となった。

翌日、国鉄今治駅（当時）に自転車が置いたままになっているのが発見される。

自宅から勤務先の病院には自転車で通勤しており、鉄道は使っていなかった。

また、その病院も失踪一週間前に自ら辞めていたことがあとからわかった。

自転車の前カゴに桜の小枝が一本入っていた。

普段着のままの外出で、家には預金通帳・印鑑などがそのまま残っていた。



《特定失踪者・大政由美さんについて》

◆氏名：大政 由美

（おおまさゆみ）

（Yumi O'masa）

◆失踪年月日：平成３（１９９１）年３月２８日

◆生年月日：昭和４２（１９６７）年４月５日

◆性別：女性

◆当時の年齢：２３歳

◆当時の住所：三重県津市江戸橋１丁目

◆当時の身分：三重大学研究生

◆愛媛県伊予市出身

◆身長：１５０cm

◆特徴：下唇の下に縫合跡（２歳６カ月の時に５針くらい）

◆失踪場所：韓国慶州市



【失踪状況】

同年３月に三重大を卒業。考古学専攻。

３月２７日夜、慶州ユースホステルにチェックインし、翌朝１０時に荷物を置いたまま外出し、その後消息不明。

現地、慶州警察署で捜索。

１９９１年３月〜１９９４年１０月の間に数回無言電話。

正確な日付は不明だが、午後から夕方にかけてがほとんど。

受話器を取ると人の息、生活音も聞こえず受話器を置くまで一言も話さなかった。

北朝鮮にいるとの複数の不確定情報がある。

【調査会による大政由美さん失踪の調査結果】

今回は由美さんの失踪から約１ヶ月後の４月下旬に由美さんの実家前に停車していた不審車両について、母・悦子さんから聴取と現場での説明を受けた。

不審車両は黒っぽいセダンで男３名が乗車し、由美さんの実家前に長時間停車し、最初に発見したときから悦子さんは「異様な恐怖心を抱いた」という。

周囲の状況や説明から、由美さんの実家を監視していたとも取れる状態は何を示唆するのか、今後も関連情報について調査してゆくこととなった。



◆昭和５３（１９７８）年６月頃

元飲食店店員拉致容疑事案

被害者：田中 実さん（Minoru Tanaka）

（拉致被害時２８歳）

※This person was Abduction by North Korea

欧州に向け出国したあと失踪。

平成１４年１０月にクアラルンプールで行われた日・朝国交正常化交渉第１２回本会談及び平成１６年に計３回行われた日・朝実務者協議において我が方から北朝鮮側に情報提供を求めたが、第３回協議において北朝鮮側より北朝鮮に入境したことは確認できなかった旨回答があった。

平成１７年４月に田中 実さんが拉致認定されて以降、政府は北朝鮮側に対し即時帰国及び事案に関する真相究明を求めてきているが、これまでに回答はない。

［In or around June 1978: Former restaurant worker abducted］



Abductee: Minoru Tanaka (28, male, Hyogo Prefecture)

Disappeared after departing Japan for Europe.

The GoJ requested that North Korea provide information on this case at the 12th round of Japan-North Korea Normalization Talks held in Kuala Lumpur in October 2002 and all three Japan-North Korea Working-Level Consultations held in 2004. During the third round of consultations, North Korea asserted that there is no evidence that Mr. Tanaka had ever entered North Korean territory.

Since April 2005, when the GoJ officially identified Minoru Tanaka as an abductee, the GoJ has demanded that North Korea immediately allow him to return to Japan and provide a full accounting of his case. North Korea, however, has not responded.







【ＳＥＡ ＯＦ ＭＥＲＣＹ】

The book named “Sea of Mercy”

13-year- old junior high school student Takeshi Terakoshi was abducted in May 1963.

He went fishing with his two uncle, Shoji and Soto-o Terakoshi. The fishingboat named Kiyomaru left for the fishing ground nearby Noto island, Ishikawa prefecture.

Kiyomaru encountered North Korean spy vessel. Spies were afraid of detection.

Soto-o and Takeshi were abducted and carried to Chong-jin city. Shoji was considered to be killed at the site.

Families, fellow fishermen and coast guard searched the area, but they could find only Kiyomaru and Takeshi’s school uniform.

They thought 3 persons were in disress and died. Funeral service was held.24 Years were passed.

In 1987, Soto-o’s sister received the letter from Soto-o and surprised.

Soto-o wrote “Takeshi and I am living in Gusong, North Korea”.

Takeshi’s father and mother visited to North Korea in1988 and met with Soto-o and Takeshi.

But they couldn’t say how they carried to North Korea because NK officials watched them.

North Korea made the story of their shipwreck accident and lifesaving.

Since then, Takeshi’s parents visited to him a lot of times but Takeshi and his family members cannot say that Takeshi and his uncles were abducted.

In 1997, Megumi Yokota case was appeared in the media and the national congress. Terakoshi’s case was also observed as an abduction case. But “he” denied that he was abducted and praised North Korea and the Kim family.

In December 2001, Pyongyang publishing company published a book named “Sea of Mercy”.

The author is Kim Myong-ho, Takeshi’s Korean name.

In that book, Takeshi wrote that they are not the abduction victims but happily living in North Korea after they ware saved. Moreover “he" denied other abduction case such as Megumi Yokota and Yaeko Taguchi in this book.

Nine months later, Kim Jong-il admitted and appologized for the abduction activities.

But North Korea still denies Terakoshi’s case as abduction and Takeshi and his family cannot say he was abduction victim because Takeshi himself is a hostage.

