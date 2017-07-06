京都マルイで「北山丸太」に触れてみましょう

京都市の北部に２つの生産組合がある伝統産業の杉の「北山丸太」。６００年の歴史があり、床の間の柱、茶室などに重宝された高級建材ですが、近年は住宅様式が変わり、需要が減りました。





その北山丸太が、京都市の河原町にある百貨店タイプの「京都マルイ」店内で使われています。先日、京都新聞の記事に出ていました。店内１階には、きれいなベンチがありました。





ベンチは、木肌がスベスベの「北山磨丸太」、凹凸模様の「北山天然出絞丸太」、細い「北山タルキ」が使われています。また、ドアの取っ手、喫茶店のインテリアなども北山丸太。なかなかのアイデアです。

"Kitayama log" of cedar of traditional industry with two production unions in the north part of Kyoto city. It has 600 years of history, it is a high-class building material that has been useful in pillars, tea ceremony, etc. between floors, but in recent years the housing style has changed and the demand has decreased.



Kitayama log is used in the department store type "Kyoto Marui" store in Kawaramachi, Kyoto city. I went to the Kyoto newspaper article the other day. There was a beautiful bench on the first floor of the store.



The bench is used with "Kitayama Hikaru log" of Suwavebe, "Kitayama natural shimbu log" of uneven pattern, thin "Kitayama Talci". Also, doors handles, interior of coffee shops etc. Kitayama log. It is quite an idea.











