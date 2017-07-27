º£Æü¤Î²´µíºÂ¡¡7·î27Æü

|
Taurus form Horoscope.com
º£Æü¤Î²´µíºÂ
Jul 27, 2017 - Knowledge may hold the key to your love life. The
celestial configuration means it could be while taking a course
that offers to initiate you into the mysteries of certain
spiritual practices that you meet someone who has the all the
qualities you have been looking for. Your relationship could
develop beautifully, if you are both interested in helping each
other to live to your full potential.
£··î27Æü
ÃÎ¼±¤¬¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤ÎÎø°¦À¸³è¤Ç¤Î¸°¤ò°®¤ë¤³¤È¤Ë¤Ê¤ê¤Þ¤¹¤è¡£¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤ÎÀ±¤Î
°ÌÃÖ´Ø·¸¤¬°ÕÌ£¤¹¤ë»ö¤È¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡¢¤â¤·¤â¡¢¤¢¤ëÊýË¡¤òÁª¤Ö»þ¡¢¤½¤ì¤Ï²¿
¤«¥ß¥¹¥Æ¥ê¥¢¥¹¤Ê½ÐÍè»ö¤ò¤â¤¿¤é¤¹¤â¤Î¤Ç¤¢¤ê¡¢¥¹¥Ô¥ê¥Á¥å¥¢¥ë½ÐÍè»ö
¤Ç¡¢¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤¬¤Å¤Ã¤ÈÃµ¤·µá¤á¤Æ¤¤¤¿¤â¤Î¤ò¿È¤ËÃå¤±¤¿Ã¯¤«¤È½Ð²ñ¤¦¤Ç¤·
¤ç¤¦¡£¤¢¤Ê¤È¤Î´Ø·¸¤Ï¡¢¤¦¤Þ¤¯¿Ê¤à¤³¤È¤Ç¤·¤ç¤¦¡£¤â¤·¤â¡¢¤ªÆó¿Í¤¬¸ß
¤¤¤Ë½õ¤±¹ç¤Ã¤ÆÀ¸³è¤ò¤¹¤ë¤³¤È¤òË¾¤à¤Ê¤é¡¢Á´ÎÏ¤Ç¹Ô¤Ã¤Æ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£
¤³¤Îµ»ö¤Ë
>
- Yahoo!¥µ¡¼¥Ó¥¹
>
- Yahoo!¥Ö¥í¥°
>
- Îý½¬ÍÑ