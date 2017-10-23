Lovescope from Horoscope.com

º£Æü¤Î²´µíºÂ¡¡10·î23Æü¡¡

Oct 23, 2017 - The cosmos absolutely insists that if you haven't got a special place to go, you need to find one. And if you haven't got anyone to go with you there, find someone. The reason is that this is a chance to forget all your usual inhibitions, put aside your wallflower act, kick up your heels, and go mad. Enjoy all there is to be enjoyed. Tomorrow you can start that miserable diet all over again!

±§Ãè¤Ï¡¢¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤¬¹Ô¤­¤¿¤¤¾ì½ê¤¬Ìµ¤¤¤È¤¤¤¦¤³¤È¤ò¡¢µö¤·¤Þ¤»¤ó¤è¡¢Í½Äê¤¬Ìµ¤¯¤Æ¤â¡¢¤É¤³¤« ¸«¤Ä¤±¤Æ²¼¤µ¤¤¡£¤½¤Î¾ì½ê¤Ë°ì½ï¤Ë¹Ô¤¯¿Í¤¬Ã¯¤â¤¤¤Ê¤¤»þ¤Ï¡¢Ã¯¤«¤ò¸«¤Ä¤± ¤Æ¡£¤½¤ÎÌõ¤È¤·¤Æ¤Ï¡¢¤³¤ì¤Ï¡¢¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤Ë¤È¤Ã¤Æ¤Ï¡¢ÉáÃÊ¤ÎÍÞ°µ¤òËº¤ì¤µ¤»¤ë ¤³¤È¤À¤«¤é¤Ç¡¢¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤¬¡¢ÉáÃÊ¤Ï°ú¤­Î©¤ÆÌò¤Ç¤¢¤ë»ö¤òËº¤ì¤Æ¡¢¤á¤Á¤ã¤¯¤Á ¤ã¤Ê»ö¤ò»Ï¤á¤Æ¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£Á´¤Æ¤Î³Ú¤·¤à¤Ù¤­»ö¤ò¤·¤Æ¤ß¤Þ¤·¤ç¤¦¡£ÌÀÆü¤Ï¡¢ ¤¢¤Ê¤¿¤Ï¡¢¤ß¤¸¤á¤Ê¥À¥¤¥¨¥Ã¥È¤¬½ÐÍè¤ë¤Î¤Ç¤¹¤«¤é¤Í¡£



