representative / Sales representative showed me new product at car shop yesterday. extend /He extended his hand to me. attitude /He should do attitude towards for work. settlement /There woulde be no people living this settlement in this area. opposition /This proposal will meet strong opposition. increase /Drinking too much leads increase to cancer. provide /National security is provided by jieitai. release /He is being released from company today. priority Saving lives is always our highest priority. concern /A mother's primary concern is to take her children. made of /This building's flame is made of steel disease /she is suffering from a serious disease. prove /this fingerprint proved he was the thief.



