|
representative
/Sales representative showed me new product at car shop yesterday.
extend
/He extended his hand to me.
attitude
/He should do attitude towards for work.
settlement
/There woulde be no people living this settlement in this area.
opposition
/This proposal will meet strong opposition.
increase
/Drinking too much leads increase to cancer.
provide
/National security is provided by jieitai.
release
/He is being released from company today.
priority
Saving lives is always our highest priority.
concern
/A mother's primary concern is to take her children.
made of
/This building's flame is made of steel
disease
/she is suffering from a serious disease.
prove
/this fingerprint proved he was the thief.
この記事に
- >
- Yahoo!サービス
- >
- Yahoo!ブログ
- >
- 練習用
コメント（0）