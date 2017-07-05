How does the point move?

There is an equilateral triangle with a side length of 5 cm as shown in the figure below. Point P starts from vertex A, first bounces at a point 2 cm from B of side BC, continues to rebound on the side of the equilateral triangle, and then stops when it reaches one of the vertices. Answer the following questions.

(1) How many centimeters is the point from point A on edge AC where point P will be rebounded for the third time?

(2) How many times does point P bounce on the sides of an equilateral triangle, and at which vertex does it stop?







My answer:

△ABD ∽ △ACE

AC/AB = CE/BD

CE = (AC)(BD) / (AB)

= (10)(2) / (5) = 4

It bounces 7 times and stops at B.

