シーサーにパセリ let Shisa eat some parsley





パセリは犬の健康にとってもいいということで、うちでも育て始めました。



スクスク育っているので、毎日ちょびっとずつシーサーにあげることにしました。



まず、パセリだけをあげてみると、

「まずい、、、。ぺっ！」

吐き出しちゃいました。



おやつとパセリを一緒にあげてみると、

「これ、いらない。ぺっ！」

パセリだけを吐き出しちゃいました。



そこで、

「シーサー、いいものあげるからお口開けてー！はい、あーん！」



「なに？あーん」

と、シーサーが大口を開けたところに、、、



「うりゃ！」

と、口の奥の方にパセリを投げ込みます。

そして、口を閉じる！



「ごっくん！え？なんだったの？」

と、シーサーはパセリの苦味を感じる前に、ごっくん。



あはは。はい、食べたね。

いい子ねー(笑)



Because I heard parsley is good for dogs health, I am growing parsley at home.



It's growing well so I started to give Shisa a little bit every day.



First, I gave small piece of parsley to Shisa,

"Uhhhh, this tastes bad...."

Shisa spits out the parsley.



Second try, I gave Shisa some parsley with a piece of snack.

"Uhhhh, I don't want this..."

Shisa spits out only parsley.



The third try,

"Shisa, here is something good for you! Open up your mouth!"



When Shisa opens his mouth, I put the small piece of parsley into deep inside his mouth.

And close his mouth.



Glup!!

"What was that???"

Shisa swallows down before tasting the bitterness of parsley.



Hahaha,you ate it!

