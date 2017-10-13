Ugly Produce (6)

Now, our current vignette talks about

efforts to sell imperfect fruits and vegetables.

How about you, Heather?

Are you OK with blemished produce?

Sure.

Especially since we’re going to peel,

cut up and, or cook most of it anyway.

Even if blemishes do bother us aesthetically.

Aren’t they going to disappear pretty quick?

It’s understandable to prefer pretty foods, I suppose.

The nicer food looks, the more likely

we are to assume it safe to eat.

And this day and age,

we’ve gotten use to fruit and vegetables

looking perfect, so a lot of people would

probably feel reluctant to settle for

what instinctively feels inferior.

But once they‘d gotten over that hump, you know,

sampled such produce and realize it was safe.

Their fundamental attitude would probably change.

Though, it must be said,

the physical appearance of

fruits and vegetables in Japan is lovely.

Especially at the swanky shops that sell gift items.

I remember my mother during one of her first visits,

gaping at a pair of perfectly round melons

nestled in a beautiful box.

And, of course, gaping the enormous price

they were selling for.

Salmans says, the handling of uneaten food account for

about a quarter of America’s water use.

And that every year 40% of the foods in the US isn’t eaten.

I’m with Ueda.

Those numbers are obscene.

They are hard to believe.

I read some articles about the subject

and wasting water isn’t the only environmental issue

connected to this problem.

Apparently uneaten food also generates methane gas

when it decomposes in landfills.

Do you take any steps to reduce food waste?

Well. In the past, I’ve had a bad habit

of buying fruits and vegetables, wanting

to eat more healthily.

And then forgetting about them

until they’re no longer edible.

But a friend of mine recently told me that

she cuts up five days’ worth of vegetable snacks

every Sunday, stores them in individual containers,

and takes one out every workday

to munch on at the office.

So I’ve started doing that too.

Not only does it reduce food waste,

it keeps me from heading down to the convenience store

for a snack in the afternoon.

If I go to the convenience store, more often than not,

I end up choosing something fattening.

Ueda says, his mother told him to store leftovers

in clear plastic containers.

I like her idea.

I think I’ll get a few more of those for my house.

We tend to put them in non-transparent bowls.

And it does make it easy to forget what’s in there

until it’s too late to eat it.

I’d also recommend cleaning the fridge regularly,

maybe once a week

to make sure things aren’t hiding from us.

How often have we found old items

in the back of the fridge?

So shriveled up, it’s hard to even identify

what they were in the first place.

Anything else?

I should work to reduce non-food kitchen waste as well.

If nothing else, by getting reusable shopping bags

to cut down on our enormous use of plastic bags.

That too must yield some crazy numbers.

If I got three plastic bags a day five days a week,

which seems very easy to do,

times 52 weeks, that’s 780 plastic bags a year.

And that’s just for me.

Multiply that by all the people living in Tokyo