Monkey tree review-Learn the basic English pronunciation

English is a 26 alphabetical combination of phonetic language, then how do you learn the basic English pronunciation?

Beginners should first learn from the basic principles, should be from the "a, e, i, o, u" and other single voice began to learn pronunciation, such as apple, am, hat, fat and other four words "a" is the same pronunciation, And orange "o" with hot, box, fox "o" is the same tone, in addition, egg, red, end, get the "e" is the same tone. And then to practice "b" to "z" son of the law, as well as the sound with the vowel pinyin, such as ti, lu, etc., and then learn the sound plus "h" pronunciation difference, for example, to learn ch, sh, th , Ph, wh and other combinations should be how to correctly pronounce.

The highest standard of English pronunciation is to be able to "understand", then you can learn in the process, listen more, slowly modify the more details of the part. After mastering the basic principles of pronunciation, we must begin to train their own oral muscles, so that the mouth and brain habits of these English pronunciation, and practice more standard more skilled.

For example, encounter "th" this more difficult to master the pronunciation, you can look at the side of the teaching picture while in the mirror, imitate the teacher's mouth and tongue position, practice sound and silently exhale, until you can send a fixed sound every time The The more difficult to read the sound, the more careful correction, more details of the practice, if the time will be able to learn a standard and fluent English pronunciation.

Monkey tree review, It is not difficult for Chinese people to learn English pronunciation, like there are scrolls in Chinese, we do not need to re-learn the skills of the tongue, unlike the Japanese are more difficult to issue "L" with "R" sound. On the other hand, as long as we have a keen ability to identify, the use of Chinese tones can easily distinguish the tone of the English tone.