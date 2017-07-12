US created Daesh, allowed regional states to fund terror group: Nasrallah http://www.presstv.com/De

US created Daesh, allowed regional states to fund terror group: Nasrallah



Tue Jul 11, 2017 5:51PM

Secretary General of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is delivering a televised speech in Beirut, Lebanon, on July 11, 2017.

The secretary general of the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement says the US created the Daesh terrorists and gave regional states the green light to fund and support the Takfiri militant group.



Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made the remarks during a live broadcast from Beirut on Tuesday evening following the Iraqi victory over the Takfiri Daesh terrorist group in the northern city of Mosul, which marked the end of the nine-month battle for control over the extremists’ former stronghold and Iraq’s second largest city.



Nasrallah further went on to praise Iraqi Shia paramilitary forces for the key role in routing Daesh from Mosul.



The Popular Mobilization Units, commonly known by their Arabic name Hashd al-Sha’abi, along with Iraqi army soldiers have been made sweeping gains against Daesh since launching the Mosul operation on October 17, 2016.



He also stressed that contrary to claims by the US army that the battle against terrorism will take years, it in fact only requires a concerted international effort.



The Lebanese leader also slammed some Arab media outlets for their attempts to fuel sectarianism and encourage the Takfiri terrorists to kill innocent people.



He further hailed Iraqi ethnic groups for their unity in the battle against terrorism. He also noted that a religious fatwa by Iraq's top cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani -- which was issued after Mosul fell to the terrorists -- served to galvanize tens of thousands of Iraqi Shias.



Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi formally declared triumph over Daesh in Mosul on Monday evening.



"I announce from here the end and the failure and the collapse of the terrorist state of falsehood and terrorism, which the terrorist Daesh announced from Mosul," Abadi said, adding, "It was due to the Iraqi nation’s united front and sacrifice that we are now celebrating the victory over Daesh. This is the victory over darkness and terrorism.”



The recapture of Mosul marked the biggest blow to the Takfiri extremist group since it declared its so-called caliphate three years ago.