ヘチマ倶楽部会員募集！壁面緑化の輪を広げよう　300名様に種無料プレゼント♪





無農薬栽培されているヘチマの種をお送りします。窓から降り注ぐ紫外線をカットして、快適に過ごしましょう。秋にはヘチマ水で化粧水作りを楽しめます。

・ガーデニングが好きな方
・省エネに興味のある方、節約志向の方
・スキンケア成分に関心のある方
上記のいずれかに当てはまる方にぜひご協力いただきたいです。

また、当選後はヘチマの育成の様子を３回以上ブログで紹介をお願いします。
あわせて弊社サイトへのリンクを必ずお願いいたします。

ヘチマで壁面緑化公式インスタグラムへぜひ写真の投稿をお願いします。

※ご紹介いただいた感想・記事は弊社サイト等でご紹介させていただく場合がございます。
１．「参加する」ボタンから画面にしたがって参加します。
２．募集期間の終了後、企業から選ばれるとお知らせがあります。
３．企業から商品などが届きます。
４．試していただいた感想や口コミを自由に表現して投稿してください。
ブログ、ひとことを参考に選考させていただきます。よろしくお願いいたします。
１回目：2017/04/10(月) 〜 2017/05/31(水)
２回目：2017/06/01(木) 〜 2017/07/31(月) 
３回目：2017/08/01(火) 〜 2017/09/30(土)
参加したみんなの投稿
つばさ@ママでもきれいでいたいさんのプロフィール画像
ネオナチュラル　ヘチマで緑化計画
今年はヘチマで緑化計画をするために朝顔とへちまを植えました壁一面緑で覆われ涼しかったです   効果はありますね2017/10/14
このブログ記事へ
つばさ@ママでもきれいでいたいさんのプロフィール画像つばさ@ママでもきれいでいたい
ネオナチュラル　ヘチマで緑化計画
「ネオナチュラル　ヘチマで緑化計画」の画像（1枚目）「ネオナチュラル　ヘチマで緑化計画」の画像（2枚目）
今年はヘチマで緑化計画をするために朝顔とへちまを植えました壁一面緑で覆われ涼しかったです 2017/10/14
このブログ記事へ
しおりん☆3人のママさんのプロフィール画像しおりん☆3人のママ
当選品レポ
「当選品レポ」の画像（1枚目）「当選品レポ」の画像（2枚目）「当選品レポ」の画像（3枚目）「当選品レポ」の画像（4枚目）「当選品レポ」の画像（5枚目）「当選品レポ」の画像（6枚目）「当選品レポ」の画像（7枚目）「当選品レポ」の画像（8枚目）
昨日の夜ご飯焼きうどん旦那飲みいくって言ってたから簡単にしたのに1930くらいにはもう帰宅してきて2030には寝てた(笑)あたしは夜中まで晩酌今日は旦那休みだから昼過ぎから恒例の品川水族館(笑)もう何回目←行く前に喧嘩してそのあと水族館横のファミレスでご飯食べてから子供たちやっとわかるようになっ… 2017/10/02
このブログ記事へ
すべて見る

企業紹介

株式会社ネオナチュラル

ネオナチュラルでは皆様に元気で豊かなナチュラルライフをお届けすることを目的としています。
そのために、ナチュラルで環境にも配慮したスキンケア製品や日用品をお客さまに提供し、常にお客さまの視点で考え判断し実行していきます。

石油由来の合成成分等は一切無添加。「スキンケアは肌の働きを助けるために行うもの」という原則を守り、肌が自分で健やかになる働き、 自身の生理機能を高める事により、ストレスや年齢に負けないスキンケアを提供します。

皆様への５つのお約束
http://www.neo-natural.com/info/yakusoku.html


ネオナチュラルでは社会貢献活動の一環として売上の一部は環境保護・植林活動へ寄附しています。

■クローバー環境募金
http://www.neo-natural.com/fs/life/c/clover
■緑のカーテン　へちまで壁面緑化
http://www.neo-natural.com/hechima/


★おためしキャンペーン中！【送料無料】
http://www.neo-natural.com/fs/life/c/lar_set


インスタグラムへの感想投稿もお待ちしております！
ハッシュタグに
#neonatural #ネオナチュラル #ネオお試し
をつけて投稿ください。
http://www.neo-natural.com/monipla/images/index_s.jpg

http://www.neo-natural.com/hechima/img/2017/2017kanban.jpg
