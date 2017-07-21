ここから本文です
築100年の洋館「海友舎」をみんなで掃除。。。


2017年7月9日（日）
【参加者募集】
●ぐるP活動日
築100年の洋館「海友舎」をみんなで掃除することで、建物に興味と愛着を持っていただくことが目的です。定例会ではお茶を飲みながら、みんなでいろんな話をしましょう。海友舎とぐるPに興味がある方なら、どなたでも参加できます。ぐるぐると活動していきましょう！
●活動日　毎月第2日曜日　10:00〜17:00
初めての人もお気軽にご参加ください。

July 9, 2017 (Sun) (participants wanted)-a 100-year-old "sea-friend's house" is to be cleaned by everyone, the purpose is to have an interest and attachment to the building. Let's talk about a lot of people while drinking tea in the regular meeting. Anyone who is interested in the Sea Friend House and the P-League can participate.
Let's work in circles!
 ... ● Activity Day Every second Sunday 10:00-17:00 Please feel free to join us for the first time.

