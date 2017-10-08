|
Tak Matsumoto & Daniel Ho
2017年10月8日(日)
Daniel Ho
Come on out to our show at the Aratani Theatre in downtown LA on October 14!
Daniel Ho
Electric Island, Acoustic Sea: LIVE Concert Event
2017年10月14日(土)
Japanese American Cultural & Community Center - JACCC
244 S San Pedro St,
ロサンゼルス 90012
A GRAMMYR Dream Collaboration from Hawai‘i & Japan:
B’z Guitarist TAK MATSUMOTO & ‘Ukulele Virtuoso DANIEL HO
LIVE in Concert - SATURDAY, October 14, 2017. 7PM
American Honda Motor Co., Inc. and the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center present the much-anticipated Los Angeles premiere of the internationally acclaimed live rock concert experience, Electric Island, Acoustic Sea from GRAMMYR Award-winners, Gibson Guitar legend, Tak Matsumoto and 'ukulele virtuoso/multi-instrumentalist, Daniel Ho. Coming exclusively to the JACCC Aratani Theatre on October 14, 2017.
**TICKETS On Sale NOW:
JACCC Aratani Theatre, 244 S. San Pedro St. L.A. CA 90012
Tak Matsumoto’s prolific career as a Gibson Guitar artist and lead composer of Japan’s iconic rock duo, B’z, spans nearly three decades, over 80 million chart-topping record sales worldwide, and sold-out stadium rock concert tours. As one of the world’s most accomplished guitarists, Tak performs with electric musicality and tender sentimentality on his signature Gibson guitar. In 2011, his mastery in performance and composition earned him a GRAMMY Award for Best Pop Instrumental Album with Larry Carlton on their album, Take Your Pick.
Six-time GRAMMY Award-winner, Daniel Ho’s versatility on 'ukulele, slack key guitar, and piano encompasses a genre-crossing repertoire of Hawaiian, world, classical, contemporary instrumental, and vocal compositions. His solo 'ukulele instrumental album, Polani, became the first 'ukulele album in music history to receive a GRAMMY nomination. Daniel is a YAMAHA Guitar and BOSE Professional artist, and in addition, has partnered with world-renowned luthier Pepe Romero, in the design of his signature 'uku lele, the Tiny Tenor the official 'ukulele of Electric Island, Acoustic Sea.
GRAMMY Museum
@GRAMMYMuseum
Together @DanielHo888 and #TakMatsumoto have won seven GRAMMY Awards! They take our stage on October 10th:
AsAmNews
Grammy Winner Daniel Ho Talks to AsAmNews: From the Beginning to Today
Rafu Shimpo Hana Hou:
Carrere Wins Second Grammy
Tak Matsumoto, a member of the Japanese rock band B’z picked up a Grammy for best pop instrumental album “Take Your Pick.”
Tak Matsumoto of Japan’s supergroup B’z teams up with Daniel Ho to create music in a convergence
