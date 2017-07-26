ver1.2.11の更新について

http://4cost2buy-sir-martin.hatenablog.com/entry/2017/02/22/005324



以前、三月さんがひっそりと更新していましたが、ShuffleiTから改めて全利用者に

メッセージを送りたいとのことでしたので、その内容を報告します。





to: every player from: ShuffleiT



Good day,

This message is a system-wide update for every user of Dominion Online. We would like for Dominion Online to be a fun, safe, and stress-free experience for every user, but in reality you may occasionally encounter players actively breaking rules on our servers.



To be perfectly clear: "Slow-playing" (or purposefully dragging out games by waiting unnecessary amounts of time between every action) and abusive language are grounds for banishment on Dominion Online. If you encounter a user doing these things, please just resign and use the built-in blacklisting tool, which also functions as a "Report to Moderators" tool of sorts. To blacklist a user, simply click on the lightning bolt button after a game. That is all you need to do, the moderation team will take it from there.



Some users may be concerned that their rating will be negatively affected by resigning games against "slow-playing" users. Under the latest update to the site (1.2.11) games against users who have been banned will be retroactively removed from the calculation of ratings and the leaderboard. Refusing an undo request may be unfriendly at times, but it is your right to do so and never grounds for banning.



Thank you for continuing to play and support Dominion Online!





受信者：全利用者

送信者：ShuffleiT

題名：好ましくない利用者に対する取扱い



拝啓、

日本選手権から早十日。夏日が続きますが、いかがお過ごしですか。

熱中症には十分お気をつけくださいませ。



このメッセージは、ドミニオン・オンラインの全利用者を対象とする、システム全体の更新によるものです。我々運営一同は、当サービスを全利用者にとってより楽しく、安全で、ストレスフリーなものとしたいのですが、現実にはルール違反を行う利用者に遭遇する場合がございます。



遅延行為(各行動毎に不必要な長さの時間をかけ、意図的に対局を長引かせる行為)、侮辱行為、これらは当サービスで処罰の対象となります。これらの行為をする利用者に遭遇した場合、直ちに投了し、実装済みのブロックツールを使用してください(運営に対しての報告としての機能も兼ねています)。他利用者をブロックするには、対局後に出る「雷マークのアイコン」をクリックしてください。3クリックで、運営は違反行為に対処いたします。



投了が順位に悪影響を与えることを懸念される利用者もおられるかもしれませんが、最新の更新(1.2.11)より、凍結された利用者との対局結果は、成績表の計算から遡って除外されるようになりました。



なお、やり直しの拒否は(さわやかでない場合もございますが)あなたの権利でもあり、凍結の根拠とはなりえないことを付記しておきます。



それでは引き続き、ドミニオン・オンラインをお楽しみください。



敬具



平成29年7月26日

(日本語訳担当：まじぽに)





要約すると、遅延プレイや侮辱してくるプレイヤーを見つけたら投了してブロックしろ、ってことらしいです。相手がBANされたら結果はなかったことになるから、レートの心配はするな、とのことです。



え、日本語訳でおかしな箇所がいくつかある、ですって? 意訳なので、原文とは異なる部分がいくつかあります。



以上、報告まで。メッセージが伝わり次第、このページはなかったことになります。

