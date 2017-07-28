servは「仕える、給仕する」

serve 「 仕える 、 奉仕する 、 給仕する 、 （ 食事を ） 出す 」 My father serves in the Foreign Ministry. 私の父は外務省に勤めている。 serve food in a bowl 料理を椀に盛る servant serv+ant( ＝人 ) で、「仕える人」から、「召使い、公僕、公務員」 Government workers are public servants of all citizens. 公務員は国民全体への奉仕者である。 service serve の名詞形で、「奉仕、世話、勤務、給仕」の他に「公共事業、施設」や「軍務」、「礼拝（式）」、「（球技の）サーブ」 local community service 地域奉仕活動 attend morning service 朝の礼拝に出席する She gave me astrong service [serve]. 彼女から強烈なサーブがきた。 「モーニングサービス」は breakfast special で、 morning service とは言わない dessert des(=off)+sert(=serve)で、「給仕を打ち切ること→食事の後に出すもの」から、「デザート」