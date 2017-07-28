servは「仕える、給仕する」

|
serve 「仕える、奉仕する、給仕する、（食事を）出す」
My father serves in the Foreign Ministry. 私の父は外務省に勤めている。
serve food in a bowl 料理を椀に盛る
servant serv+ant(＝人)で、「仕える人」から、「召使い、公僕、公務員」
Government workers are public servants of all citizens.
公務員は国民全体への奉仕者である。
service serveの名詞形で、「奉仕、世話、勤務、給仕」の他に「公共事業、施設」や「軍務」、「礼拝（式）」、「（球技の）サーブ」
local community service 地域奉仕活動
attend morning service 朝の礼拝に出席する
She gave me astrong service [serve]. 彼女から強烈なサーブがきた。
「モーニングサービス」は breakfast special で、morning service とは言わない
dessert des(=off)+sert(=serve)で、「給仕を打ち切ること→食事の後に出すもの」から、「デザート」
