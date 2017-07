2017年　7月のランチ　　Updates for the lunch menu

Please do check the lunch menu below.

7月のランチ

茄子のハムチーズフライ

ひじきと生とうもろこしのかき揚げ

お豆腐と水菜のサラダ

麦ごはん

冷やし讃岐うどん

ドリンク付



1280yen

We serve home-made Japanese food for lunch. My family's traditional recipe.

Lunch menu (July.2017)

nasu no hamu &chi-zu furai

(fried eggplant with ham & chieese)

Hijiki to toumorokoshi no kakiage

(fried edible brown algae & corn)

Toufu to mizuna no sarada

(The salaad of a bean curd & a potherb mustard)

Mugi gohann

( Rolled barley rice )

Hiyashi sanuki-udonn

(Sanuki-Udonn with grated turnip)

and

Drinks

(cofee,tea,etc)

1280yen (5 dishes and a cup of drink)

*Please click here about the shop's information

If you are not In Japan, Please go to If you are not In Japan, Please go to CONTACT to make reservations.

OR you can give us a call on our phone number +81-0484622675.

And please leave your message. We'll call you back later.

Thank you.

Four seasons Natural field

351-0014 1-15-6Hizaori-cho, Asaka-shi, Saitama,JAPAN

048-462-2675





Misako Kanasugi