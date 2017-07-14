nuisance - bother 厄介者

迷惑をかける人のことをnuisanceと言う。 The man made a nuisance of himself by asking the speaker a lot of question. 質問を浴びせかけてうるさがられた

迷惑なもの What a nuisance to go out in this downpour! こんな土砂降りの中を出かけるなんてやりきれない。

Commit no nuisance! 小便無用。ゴミ捨て無用

=====

以降、解説は次回 sympathy -compassion 同情

liberty - freedom 自由

harvest - crop 収穫

anecdote -tale 逸話

chaos - confusion 大混乱

magnitude - importance 重大さ

affect - influence 影響を及ぼす

provide - supply 供給する

diminish - lessen 減らす =decrease

impress - strike 感銘を与える = move

profess - declare 公言する

abandon - forsake 捨てる

eliminate - remove 除く

despise - scorn 軽蔑する

conceal - hide 隠す

refuse - decline = reject 断る

continue - last 続く

avoid - help 避ける

allow - permit 許す

stand - bear 我慢する = tolerate

initiate - begin 始める

reveal - disclose 明らかにする

install -establish 落ち着かせる

predict - foretell 予言する

practically -almost ほとんど

virtually - practically 実質的に

radically - basically 根本的に

eventually - ultimately 結局は



