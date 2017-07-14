|
nuisance - bother 厄介者
迷惑をかける人のことをnuisanceと言う。
The man made a nuisance of himself by asking the
speaker a lot of question.
質問を浴びせかけてうるさがられた
迷惑なもの
What a nuisance to go out in this downpour!
こんな土砂降りの中を出かけるなんてやりきれない。
Commit no nuisance! 小便無用。ゴミ捨て無用
=====
以降、解説は次回
sympathy -compassion 同情
liberty - freedom 自由
harvest - crop 収穫
anecdote -tale 逸話
chaos - confusion 大混乱
magnitude - importance 重大さ
affect - influence 影響を及ぼす
provide - supply 供給する
diminish - lessen 減らす =decrease
impress - strike 感銘を与える = move
profess - declare 公言する
abandon - forsake 捨てる
eliminate - remove 除く
despise - scorn 軽蔑する
conceal - hide 隠す
refuse - decline = reject 断る
continue - last 続く
avoid - help 避ける
allow - permit 許す
stand - bear 我慢する = tolerate
initiate - begin 始める
reveal - disclose 明らかにする
install -establish 落ち着かせる
predict - foretell 予言する
practically -almost ほとんど
virtually - practically 実質的に
radically - basically 根本的に
eventually - ultimately 結局は
