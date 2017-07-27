‘I do not know, my dear. I am sure I wasvery much surprized when I first heard she was going to be married.’





‘We must ask Mr. and Mrs. Weston to dine with us, while Isabella ishere.’

‘Yes, my dear, if there is time.—But—(in a very depressed tone)—she iscoming for only one week. There will not be time for any thing.’

‘It is unfortunate that they cannot stay longer—but it seems a case ofnecessity. Mr. John Knightley must be in town again on the 28th, and we oughtto be thankful, papa, that we are to have the whole of the time they can giveto the country, that two or three days are not to be taken out for the Abbey.Mr. Knightley promises to give up his claim this Christmas— though you know itis longer since they were with him, than with us.’







