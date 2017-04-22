ここから本文です
Peaceful Saturday

I played tennis with my friend at tennis court inside a park.
There were not only tennis courts but also playground equipment and a long slider inside the park.
A lot of children were playing there and parents were took care of them.
I talked with my friend, “we would be the parents like them in the near future.”
The parents didn’t look happy and just looked tired.
Typically, husbands work on weekdays and spend their time with their families on weekends.
I wondered why they had babies.
Husbands and wives can spend their time as they want if they don’t have any children.
I still have no reasonable answers for it.

