

Your Imagination - Hall & Oates



I remember when I used to be the jealous kind

I got over it, now you're taking over my old line



You're caring too much about what I say

You're wondering too much about what I do

And baby, Your Imagination Imagination's got the best of you



I ain't doin' nothing that you could really say was wrong

Just one oversight and no that didn't last too long



Listen, you're caring too much about what I say

You're wondering too much about what I do

And baby, Your Imagination Imagination's got the best of you



Don't know what you're looking for What's this thing about "true blue"

You know I ain't no danger boy You're the one I like to touch, touch you, you

When the mood is right, change the light and the moment's gone

Better turn around, `cause the light doesn't last too long



You're caring too much about what I say

You're wondering too much about what I do

And baby, Your Imagination Imagination's got the best of you

Imagination, Your Imagination Imagination, Use Your Imagination.

