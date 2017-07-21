ここから本文です
Favorite Music
〜Song Book〜

書庫全体表示

Your Imagination


Your Imagination - Hall & Oates

http://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/halloates/yourimagination.html

I remember when I used to be the jealous kind
I got over it, now you're taking over my old line

You're caring too much about what I say
You're wondering too much about what I do
And baby, Your Imagination Imagination's got the best of you

I ain't doin' nothing that you could really say was wrong
Just one oversight and no that didn't last too long

Listen, you're caring too much about what I say
You're wondering too much about what I do
And baby, Your Imagination Imagination's got the best of you

Don't know what you're looking for What's this thing about "true blue"
You know I ain't no danger boy You're the one I like to touch, touch you, you
When the mood is right, change the light and the moment's gone
Better turn around, `cause the light doesn't last too long

You're caring too much about what I say
You're wondering too much about what I do
And baby, Your Imagination Imagination's got the best of you
Imagination, Your Imagination Imagination, Use Your Imagination.

この記事に

連携サービス
知恵袋
textream（掲示板）
ロコ
求人

本文はここまでですこのページの先頭へ
みんなの更新記事
前へ 次へ