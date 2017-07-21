|
Your Imagination - Hall & Oates
http://www.azlyrics.com/lyrics/halloates/yourimagination.html
I remember when I used to be the jealous kind
I got over it, now you're taking over my old line
You're caring too much about what I say
You're wondering too much about what I do
And baby, Your Imagination Imagination's got the best of you
I ain't doin' nothing that you could really say was wrong
Just one oversight and no that didn't last too long
Listen, you're caring too much about what I say
You're wondering too much about what I do
And baby, Your Imagination Imagination's got the best of you
Don't know what you're looking for What's this thing about "true blue"
You know I ain't no danger boy You're the one I like to touch, touch you, you
When the mood is right, change the light and the moment's gone
Better turn around, `cause the light doesn't last too long
You're caring too much about what I say
You're wondering too much about what I do
And baby, Your Imagination Imagination's got the best of you
Imagination, Your Imagination Imagination, Use Your Imagination.
