|
・TIME 活用(OCTOBER 16, 2017)
・CoverStory:america’s nightmare
・[p1-52]Toc-6 questions(roz chast)
・Milestones
- 曲は聴いたことなかったが長く米国民に愛されたスターだった
→ tom petty’s wisdom changed american music forever
- 雑誌プレイボーイを作った男
→ purveyor of the playboy fantasy(hugh hefner)
・メモ
- ラスベガスでの乱射事件、これだけの事件が起きても銃規制が遅々として進まないのは
NRA(全米ライフル協会)の存在
→ nation:after the massacre
- ハリケーンMariaによって大きな被害を受けたプエルトリコ、トランプ大統領の対応の
遅れが問題をさらに深刻化する
→ nation:the lost colony
- 急激にヒンドゥー主義化を推し進めるインド、一方でイスラム教徒に対する迫害も
→ the brief dispatch:india is in the grip of a deadly season of fear
and loathing
・単語
bluff 絶壁の、率直な、ぶっきらぼうな
recertify 再調整する
cardiac arrest 心停止
suppressor 抑圧する人
mastectomy 乳房切除
unfathomable 不可解な、計り知れない
