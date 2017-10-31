ここから本文です
・TIME 活用(OCTOBER 16, 2017)

・CoverStory:america’s nightmare

・[p1-52]Toc-6 questions(roz chast)

・Milestones
　- 曲は聴いたことなかったが長く米国民に愛されたスターだった
　　→　tom petty’s wisdom changed american music forever
  - 雑誌プレイボーイを作った男
　　→　purveyor of the playboy fantasy(hugh hefner)


・メモ
　- ラスベガスでの乱射事件、これだけの事件が起きても銃規制が遅々として進まないのは
　　NRA(全米ライフル協会)の存在
　　→　nation:after the massacre
　- ハリケーンMariaによって大きな被害を受けたプエルトリコ、トランプ大統領の対応の
　　遅れが問題をさらに深刻化する
　　→ nation:the lost colony
　- 急激にヒンドゥー主義化を推し進めるインド、一方でイスラム教徒に対する迫害も
    → the brief dispatch:india is in the grip of a deadly season of fear 
　　　　and loathing


・単語
bluff 絶壁の、率直な、ぶっきらぼうな
recertify 再調整する
cardiac arrest 心停止
suppressor 抑圧する人
mastectomy 乳房切除
unfathomable 不可解な、計り知れない



