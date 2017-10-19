【 Heart, Qi, Physique 】

A wordoften used in the sport world is “3 qualities of a wrestler: heart, techniqueand physique.” Heart means mentalstrength: technique, skills: physique, physical strength. A thing to connect both heart and physique isthe spirit, we can present a word “heart, qi (spirit), and physique”. For example, mentioning the word technique,one of the three qualities of a wrestler, to improve your technique, you needto have a high-angle view such as the aggregate of qi wisdom the leader shouldplay rules, not improving one technique, then the technique should be united asone.