Heart, Qi, Physique
A wordoften used in the sport world is “3 qualities of a wrestler: heart, techniqueand physique.”  Heart means mentalstrength: technique, skills: physique, physical strength.  A thing to connect both heart and physique isthe spirit, we can present a word “heart, qi (spirit), and physique”.   For example, mentioning the word technique,one of the three qualities of a wrestler, to improve your technique, you needto have a high-angle view such as the aggregate of qi wisdom the leader shouldplay rules, not improving one technique, then the technique should be united asone.

