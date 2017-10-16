TOEFL itp structure test 65の解説 1 . By praying outside saloons, throwing rocks in saloon windows, and destroying saloons wth her hatchet, _____. A. alcohol was prohibited by Carrie Nation B. Carrie Nation worked to prohibit alcohol C. prohibiting alcohol by Carrie Nation D. Carrie Nation's work for the prohibition of alcohol TOEFL itp 出題類型 ： 主節＋意味 TOEFL itp 頻出公式 : 主節と文章の意味を同時に考えながら解く難問 → 主節を選ぶ問題は問題に提示された成分がどういう役割を果たすかを分析することが大事である。 ① 三つの動名詞（ praying、throwing、destroying）が接続詞（and）でつながっていて副詞句の役割を果たす → ② 空欄には主語＋動詞が揃った主節が要る → 選択肢のＡとＢから意味を考えながら答えを決める → A. alcohol was prohibited by Carrie Nationのbe prohibited byの次には法律・規定の名詞が来るべき → 誤答 → B. Carrie Nation worked to prohibit alcoholは主語（Carrie Nation)と動詞（worked）と副詞句（to prohibit alcohol）が揃った ⇒ B. Carrie Nation worked to prohibit alcohol が正解 。 解釈 ： 酒場の外で祈り、酒場の窓に岩を投げ、彼女の手斧で酒場を破壊することで、キャリー・ネーションは酒を禁止するように働いた。 TOEFL itp 既出・頻出単語 ： pray 祈る outside 〜の外で saloon （昔、米国西部の、カナダの）酒場、バー throw 〜を投げる rock 岩 destroy 破壊する hatchet 手斧(ておの）、鉈（なた） prohibit （法律・団体などが行為・物を）禁止する alcohol 酒精飲料、酒 Carrie Nation キャリー・ネーション（1846〜1911、アメリカの絶対禁酒主義者・teetotalerで19世紀末アメリカのキリスト教女性禁酒会の会員、酒場を積極的に破壊することに先立った） 正解 ： B TOEFL itp VOCA 既出・頻出単語 saloons・酒場・バー TOEFL itp VOCA 既出・頻出単語 saloons・酒場・バー 2 . After the funeral, the residents of the apartment building _____. A. sent faithfully flowers all weeks to the cemetry B. sent to the cemetery each week flowers faithfully C. sent flowers faithfully to the cemetery each week D. sent each week faithfully to the cemetery flowers TOEFL itp 出題類型 ： 動詞句 TOEFL itp 頻出公式 : send A to B AをBに送る → 各選択肢の分析 A. sent faithfully flowers all weeks to the cemetry → 他動詞（sent）と目的語（flowers）の間に副詞は来られない → 誤答 B. sent to the cemetery each week flowers faithfully → 他動詞（sent）の次に目的語が要る → 誤答 C. sent flowers faithfully to the cemetery each week → 他動詞（sent）＋目的語（flowers)＋副詞（faithfully）は正しい語順 ⇒ 正解 D. sent each week faithfully to the cemetery flowers → 他動詞（sent）の次に目的語が要る → 誤答 解釈 ： 葬式の後、アパートの住民たちは毎週墓地に花を忠実に送った。 TOEFL itp 既出・頻出単語 ： funeral 葬式、葬儀 resident 住民 apartment building アパート cemetery （特に教会所属地外の）埋葬地、（共同）墓地 正解 ： Ｃ TOEFL itp VOCA 既出・頻出単語 funeral・葬式・葬儀 TOEFL itp VOCA 既出・頻出単語 funeral・葬式・葬儀 3 . George belongs to the _____. A. class of the upper middle B. upper middle class C. class from the center up D. high medium class TOEFL itp 出題類型 ： 表現 TOEFL itp 頻出公式 : the upper middle class 上位中流階級 (cf) the lower middle class 下位中流階級 ⇒ B. upper middle classが正解 解釈 ： ジョージは 上位中流階級に属している 。 TOEFL itp 既出・頻出単語 ： belong to （人・物が）〜に所属する、属する the upper middle class 上位中流階級 the lower middle class 下位中流階級 正解 ： B TOEFL itp VOCA 既出・頻出単語 middle class・中流階級 TOEFL itp VOCA 既出・頻出単語 middle class・中流階級