I make the new category.
The name is "8 minutes"
I write English sentence slowly now.
I want to be able to write it more quickly.
So I decided to write in 8 minutes.
It has already begun.
Today's topic is Edamame
I sometimes buy edamame.
Edamame is young soy.
I don't image how the Edamame grow to the soy.
Edamame is green.
I usually it with its clothe.
But in the case of soy, I have not seen soy's clothe.
Actually, they have the like taste.
Oh, It's time to go out from here.
It's no time to think other solution why Edamame change to soy.
Bye!
