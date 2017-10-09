At a time when nuclear anxieties are at the highest level since the Cold War, the Secretary-General calls on all countries to show vision and greater commitment for a world free of nuclear weapons .



ノーベル平和賞受賞が決まった核兵器廃絶国際キャンペーン（ＩＣＡＮ）について、国連のグテレス事務総長が報道官を通じて発表した祝福声明から。(be) free of＝〜がない、免除されている。a nuclear weapon-free world、a world without nuclear weaponsとしても同じ。a nuclear-free worldも「核兵器のない世界」の意味で広く使われるが、「原発（nuclear power plants）のない世界」を意味することもあるので注意（通常は文脈でわかるが）。



ところで、日本政府の対応はこれまでの平和賞の時とは異なっていた。過去には受賞直後にコメントを出すことが多かったが、今回は受賞から２日後だった。しかも、首相や外相ではなく、外務報道官の談話という形式だった。政府の公式コメントとしてはややレベルの低い部類になる。それもそのはずで、ICANは国連での核兵器禁止条約成立に主導的役割を果たしたNGO。同条約に反対する日本政府が歓迎するはずがない。「核廃絶というゴールは共有している」とするのが精一杯なのだ。



Although ICAN’s activities to date are different from the Japanese government's approach, we share the goal of eliminating nuclear weapons.

