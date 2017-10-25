Sophia University political scientist Koichi Nakano said: “Ms Koike was always a phenomenon and so the moment her image was tarnished, and the media started portraying her not as a Joan of Arc but a rather mean woman, the ​ ​hype​ ​ was deflated quite quickly.”​ (The Straits Times, Singapore)



​「 誇大宣伝 は急速にしぼんだ」。日本の総選挙を振り返った記事から。hype​とは​extravagant or excessive promotion (Webster's New World College Dictionary)。Sophia University​＝上智大学、the momen​t (that) は接続詞的に〜するとすぐにの意味。tarnish​＝汚す、傷つける、​a Joan of Arc​＝ジャンヌ・ダルクのような人、​mean​＝意地悪な、​deflate​＝しぼませる​。

