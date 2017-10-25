ここから本文です
プロの英語
在米ジャーナリストの視点

書庫全体表示

誇大宣伝

Sophia University political scientist Koichi Nakano said: “Ms Koike was always a phenomenon and so the moment her image was tarnished, and the media started portraying her not as a Joan of Arc but a rather mean woman, the ​​hype​​ was deflated quite quickly.”​ (The Straits Times, Singapore)

​「誇大宣伝は急速にしぼんだ」。日本の総選挙を振り返った記事から。hype​とは​extravagant or excessive promotion (Webster's New World College Dictionary)。Sophia University​＝上智大学、the momen​t (that) は接続詞的に〜するとすぐにの意味。tarnish​＝汚す、傷つける、​a Joan of Arc​＝ジャンヌ・ダルクのような人、​mean​＝意地悪な、​deflate​＝しぼませる​。

https://english.blogmura.com/english_studyinfo/img/english_studyinfo88_31.gif
にほんブログ村 英語ブログ 英語学習情報へ(文字をクリック)

この記事に

顔アイコン

顔アイコン・表示画像の選択

絵文字
×
  • オリジナル
  • SoftBank1
  • SoftBank2
  • SoftBank3
  • SoftBank4
  • docomo1
  • docomo2
  • au1
  • au2
  • au3
  • au4
  • 名前
  • パスワード
  • ブログ

開くトラックバック（0）

連携サービス
知恵袋
textream（掲示板）
ロコ
求人

本文はここまでですこのページの先頭へ
みんなの更新記事
前へ 次へ