Sophia University political scientist Koichi Nakano said: “Ms Koike was always a phenomenon and so the moment her image was tarnished, and the media started portraying her not as a Joan of Arc but a rather mean woman, the hype was deflated quite quickly.” (The Straits Times, Singapore)
「誇大宣伝は急速にしぼんだ」。日本の総選挙を振り返った記事から。hypeとはextravagant or excessive promotion (Webster's New World College Dictionary)。Sophia University＝上智大学、the moment (that) は接続詞的に〜するとすぐにの意味。tarnish＝汚す、傷つける、a Joan of Arc＝ジャンヌ・ダルクのような人、mean＝意地悪な、deflate＝しぼませる。
