First, On the road, driving too fast is 18. Driving in the opposite direction is 81. Second, Drowning in love is 18. Drowning in bath is 81. Third, Heart being easily broken is 18. Bones being easily broken is 81. Fourth, Knowing nothing yet is 18. Remembering nothing anymore is 81. Fifth, Wanting to take part in the Tokyo Olympic Games is 18. Wanting to live until the Tokyo Olympic Games is 81. Sixth, Fighting the entrance exam war is 18. Having fought against the United States is 81. Seventh, Worrying about the deviation value is 18. Worrying about the blood sugar value is 81.



