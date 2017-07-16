CNNのニュースから。劉暁波関連。

|
Beijing (CNN)International criticism of the Chinese government is mounting following the death of Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights campaigner Liu Xiaobo on Thursday.
Liu, who had spent more than a decade behind bars in China for his advocacy of political reform, including taking part in the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests that ended in a bloody crackdown, was serving a 11-year prison term for "inciting subversion of state power" when he was diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer in June this year.
The Chinese government had refused to let him seek treatment overseas despite Liu's wishes and international pressure. His death, of multiple organ failure at the age of 61 Thursday evening, makes Liu the first Nobel Peace laureate to die in state custody since Carl von Ossietzky in Nazi Germany in 1938.
Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee -- which awards the Nobel Peace Prize -- said the Chinese government "bears a heavy responsibility for his premature death."
In a statement released Thursday, she said Liu Xiaobo was a representative of "ideas that resonate with millions of people all over the world, even in China. These ideas cannot be imprisoned and will never die."
In October 2010, while serving his sentence at Jinzhou Prison, in northeastern China, Liu was named the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize for "his long and non-violent struggle for fundamental human rights in China."
Liu's absence from the Nobel ceremony was marked by an empty chair.
"We now have to come to terms with the fact that his chair will forever remain empty," Reiss-Andersen said.
"At the same time, it is our deep conviction that Liu Xiaobo will remain a powerful symbol for all who fight for freedom, democracy and a better world."
