CNNのニュースから。劉暁波関連。

Beijing (CNN) International criticism of the Chinese government is mounting following the death of Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights campaigner Liu Xiaobo on Thursday.

Liu, who had spent more than a decade behind bars in China for his advocacy of political reform, including taking part in the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests that ended in a bloody crackdown, was serving a 11-year prison term for "inciting subversion of state power" when he was diagnosed with late-stage liver cancer in June this year.

The Chinese government had refused to let him seek treatment overseas despite Liu's wishes and international pressure. His death, of multiple organ failure at the age of 61 Thursday evening, makes Liu the first Nobel Peace laureate to die in state custody since Carl von Ossietzky in Nazi Germany in 1938.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee -- which awards the Nobel Peace Prize -- said the Chinese government "bears a heavy responsibility for his premature death."

In a statement released Thursday, she said Liu Xiaobo was a representative of "ideas that resonate with millions of people all over the world, even in China. These ideas cannot be imprisoned and will never die."