¤³¤³¤«¤éËÜÊ¸¤Ç¤¹

½ñ¸ËÁ´ÂÎÉ½¼¨

À¤³¦¤ÎÉ÷·Ê¡¢¶¶

À¤³¦¤ÎÉ÷·Ê¡¢Èþ¤·¤¤±ÇÁü¤Ç¤â¡¡³Ú¤·¤ó¤Ç¤¯¤À¤µ¤¤¡£
¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Please also enjoy the scenery of the world, beautiful images.
¡È¥Ó¥å¡¼¥¤¥ó¥°¡É¡ª
¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡"viewing"!

¶¶¤Î¥¹¥È¥ê¡¼¥È¥Ó¥å¡¼
¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡Street view of the bridge
¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡ÊFrance · Saint Benezet Bridge)

¡¡


¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡YouTube¡ÊÆ°²è¡Ë

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡https://youtu.be/512bRWrq89c


              BGM:Justin Bieber - Company
¡¡           Video:Mediterranean Photo Slideshow

¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡
¡¡
 
 ¥¿¥ó¥­¥ó¥°¤Î¥Û¡¼¥à¥Ú¡¼¥¸
            http://www.geocities.jp/tanking19440606/

 ¥¿¥ó¥­¥ó¥°¤ÎÅÅ»Ò½ñÀÒ
               http://bccks.jp/store/153592
 


 ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡£Ô¡¥£Ë¡¦£Ç¡ª

                                              
 

¤³¤Îµ­»ö¤Ë

´é¥¢¥¤¥³¥ó

´é¥¢¥¤¥³¥ó¡¦É½¼¨²èÁü¤ÎÁªÂò

³¨Ê¸»ú
¡ß
  • ¥ª¥ê¥¸¥Ê¥ë
  • SoftBank1
  • SoftBank2
  • SoftBank3
  • SoftBank4
  • docomo1
  • docomo2
  • au1
  • au2
  • au3
  • au4
  • Ì¾Á°
  • ¥Ñ¥¹¥ï¡¼¥É
  • ¥Ö¥í¥°

³«¤¯¥È¥é¥Ã¥¯¥Ð¥Ã¥¯¡Ê0¡Ë

Ï¢·È¥µ¡¼¥Ó¥¹
ÃÎ·ÃÂÞ¡Ã
textream¡Ê·Ç¼¨ÈÄ¡Ë¡Ã
¥í¥³¡Ã
µá¿Í

ËÜÊ¸¤Ï¤³¤³¤Þ¤Ç¤Ç¤¹¤³¤Î¥Ú¡¼¥¸¤ÎÀèÆ¬¤Ø
¤ß¤ó¤Ê¤Î¹¹¿·µ­»ö
Á°¤Ø ¼¡¤Ø