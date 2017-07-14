実践ビジネス英語　2017/7/14

Business Communication in Action 実践ビジネス英語

Understandingthe Millennials (6)

Sugita:Our current vignette introduces the character of Nancy Alvarez, a new additionto the Alex & Alex staff.

McMillannotices her using the expression "I feel like" an expression typicalof millennials.

Heather:Yes.

Alvarezsays she should avoid using millennial slang in the office.

But Ithink that one will be all right actually.

I wouldjust interpret that as a variation on "I think" or "in myopinion."

I foundan article about millennial slang though it's about two years old now so Ican't guarantee that its information is still 100% current.

Thesethings can come and go so quickly.

But itwas an interesting read.

Some ofthe ones they mentioned were not even words just single letters.

S: Likewhat?

H: Well,apparently millennials sometimes type just "p" in their emails as asubstitute for "pretty."

Thingslike: I'm p excited, according to the article.

They alsouse "v" for "very."

And thenthere's "hund p", which means "one hundred percent."

Ifsomeone types, "I agree hund p."

Then they completely agree with you.

S: Do youthink millennials should avoid those kinds of expressions?

H:Certainly.

Slang, ingeneral, is not a good idea in business situations no matter what generation isusing it.

It maygive people the impression that we're too casual about our work, you know,we're not giving it proper consideration and effort.

S:Alvarez says millennials actually place a high value on job security as theysaw how the great recession and its aftermath threw so many people's lives intodisarray.

H: Youknow, a few young friends of mine have told me, "I wish I could have beena teenager in the 80s."

And Ihave to say, it wasn't bad.

As I'vementioned before, it was a prosperous time - anything and everything seemedpossible.

I feelbad that many younger people today didn't grow up and that kind of fundamentaloptimism.

You cansee how confident we were in all the outsized elements of fashion andentertainment - you know, giant hairdos and heavy eye makeup, shoulder pads.

TV showsabout ultra-rich people living ultra-glamorous lives in enormous mansions.

S: The A& A staff also talks about ways to motivate millennials.

H: Yes.In addition to drawing on their tech savvy, experts suggest giving them acertain amount of autonomy.

It'simportant for them to feel respected for their capabilities and know thatthey're trusted.

They alsowant to feel that they're part of some larger purpose, that their work hasmeaning.

Let thembranch out into different kinds of work, I've read, don't limit them to justone aspect of the business.

You know,I think it's true that millennials get a bum rap much of the time, but I'm notsure I agree with Alvarez that her generation has been called more unflatteringnames than any other.

Probablyevery generation since the Neanderthals has heard the same refrain from theirelders: "Why, when I was your age, I never…" blah, blah, blah.

Iespecially agree with Alvarez about the education and cultural literacy ofmillennials.

Many ofthe millennials I've met have inspired me to read and learn even more; youknow, sometimes I'm embarrassed by the breadth of their knowledge.

I've feltquite inadequate by comparison.

