実践ビジネス英語 2017/10/13

UglyProduce (6)

Sugita:Now our current vignette talks about efforts to sell imperfect fruits andvegetables?

How aboutyou, Heather?

Are you okay with blemished produce?

Heather:Sure.

Especiallysince we're going to peel, cut up and/or cook most of it anyway.

Even ifblemishes do bother us esthetically, aren't they going to disappear prettyquick?

It'sunderstandable to prefer "pretty" foods, I suppose.

The nicerfood looks, the more likely we are to assume it's safe to eat.

And inthis day and age, we've gotten used to fruits and vegetables looking perfect,so a lot of people would probably feel reluctant to settle for whatinstinctively feels inferior.

But oncethey'd gotten over that hump, you know, sampled such produce and realized itwas safe, their fundamental attitude would probably change.

Though itmust be said, the physical appearance of fruits and vegetables in Japan islovely.

Especiallyat the swanky shops that sell gift items.

Iremember my mother during one of her first visits, gaping at a pair ofperfectly round melons nestled in a beautiful box.

And, ofcourse, gaping at the enormous price they were selling for.

S:Salmans says the handling of uneaten food accounts for about a quarter ofAmerica's water use.

And thatevery year 40% of the food in the U.S. isn't eaten.

H: I'mwith Ueda.

Thosenumbers are obscene that they're hard to believe.

I've readsome articles about the subject.

And wasting water isn't the only environmental issue connected to this problem.

Apparently,uneaten food also generates methane gas when it decomposes in landfills.

S: Do youtake any steps to reduce food waste?

H: Well,in the past, I've had a bad habit of buying fruits and vegetables - wanting toeat more healthily - and then forgetting about them until they're no longeredible.

But afriend of mine recently told me that she cuts up five days' worth of vegetablesnacks every Sunday, stores them in individual containers, and takes one cutevery workday to munch on at the office.

So I'vestarted doing that to.

Not onlydoes it reduce food waste, it keeps me from heading down to the conveniencestore for a snack in the afternoon.

If I goto the convenience store, more often than not, I end up choosing somethingfattening.

S: Uedasays his mother told them to store leftovers in clear plastic containers.

H: Anexcellent idea.

I thinkI'll get a few more of those for my house.

We tendto put things in non-transparent bowls and it does make it easy to forgetwhat's in there until it's too late to eat it.

I'd alsorecommend cleaning the fridge regularly maybe once a week to make sure thingsaren't hiding from us.

How oftenhave we found old items in the back of the fridge?

So shrivel it up.

It's hardto even identify what they were in the first place.

S:Anything else?

H: Weshould work to reduce non-food kitchen waste as well.

Ifnothing else, by getting reusable shopping bags to cut down on our enormous useof plastic bags.

That toomust yield some crazy numbers.

If I gotthree plastic bags a day five days a week, which seems very easy to do, times52 weeks, that's 780 plastic bags a year.

Andthat's just for me.

Multiplythat by all the people living in Tokyo and yikes.

