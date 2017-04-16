NHK WORLD RADIO JAPAN - English News at 20:01 (JST), April 16

エラー 2042

A large explosion has hit a convoy of busses carrying evacuees from Syrian towns besieged by anti-government forces. At least 39 people have died.

The world's oldest person, who is also believed to have been the last surviving person born in the1800s, died on Saturday at the age of 117.



Tag : vice discuss latest

#N/A





Tag : south shakable

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20170416_14/ South Korea's Foreign Ministry says North Korea's latest missile launch threatens the entire world. Spokesperson Cho June-hyuck released a comment on the launch on Sunday. He said showing a variety of offensive missiles at Saturday's military parade and daring to fire a ballistic missile is a show of force that threatens the whole world. He said South Korea will make its security unshakable, supported by the strong defense arrangement with the United States. He said if Pyongyang goes ahead with further provocations such as a nuclear test or launching an intercontinental ballistic missile, his country would respond strongly.

Tag : large explosion

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20170416_06/ A large explosion has hit a convoy of busses carrying evacuees from Syrian towns besieged by anti-government forces. At least 39 people have died. A bomb-laden vehicle exploded on Saturday, when the evacuees were waiting at a check point into a government-held area in the northern city of Aleppo. The evacuees are residents from towns in the neighboring province of Idlib, and their evacuation has begun under a deal forged between the government of President Bashar al-Assad and opposition groups. Many of them were undergoing security checks of their personal belongings on the busses at the time of the explosion. Syria's state-run television has reported that the blast killed at least 39 people and injured many others. The broadcaster said it was a terrorist attack and blamed opposition forces for the explosion. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has said the government forces responded with massive air strikes on opposition-held areas in Idlib Province.

Tag : election eleven

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20170416_16/ France's presidential election has become a close race ahead of the first round of voting on April 23rd. If no one wins a majority, the top 2 contenders will take part in a runoff on May 7th. Eleven candidates are running. Key campaign issues include the country's relationship with the European Union and the policy on immigrants and refugees. In a poll result released on Friday, far-right National Front Party leader Marine Le Pen had a 23-percent approval rating, while independent centrist and former Economy Minister Emmanuel Macron had 22.5 percent. They both had approval ratings of more than 25-percent before a televised debate earlier this month. The former co-president of the Left Party, Jean-Luc Melenchon is fast gaining support from young people. His approval rating has risen by 8 points to 19 percent in a month. Center-right Francois Fillon of the Republican Party, who maintains strong support from conservative voters, also had 19 percent. The focus is on which of the 4 candidates will make it to the runoff. Some surveys show that about 30 percent of voters have not decided who they will vote for. These floating voters will likely determine who wins.

Tag : oldest Italy

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20170416_12/ The world's oldest person, who is also believed to have been the last surviving person born in the1800s, died on Saturday at the age of 117. Emma Morano lived in the town of Verbania in northern Italy. She was born in 1899, and worked until the age of 75. Local media report that she overcame many obstacles in her early life. Her infant son died and her husband was abusive. But they say she remained positive and friendly to others. Her longevity was sometimes attributed to eating 3 eggs a day, which she had begun as a child following advice from a doctor. Her nurse said Morano never forgot things. With Morano's death, a woman in Jamaica, who was born in 1900, is considered to be the oldest known person in the world.

Tag : Japanese engineer

#N/A





Tag : younger attraction

#N/A





Tag : large explosionTag : election elevenTag : oldest ItalyTag : Japanese engineer#N/ATag : younger attraction#N/A