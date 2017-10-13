"NHK WORLD RADIO JAPAN - English News at 20:00 (JST), October 13 "

The United States says it plans to withdraw from the United Nations cultural and educational agency UNESCO.

The United States says it plans to withdraw from the United Nations cultural and educational agency UNESCO. US State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert made the announcement in a statement on Thursday. She said the decision reflects US concerns over mounting arrears at UNESCO, a need for fundamental reform in the organization, and continuing anti-Israel bias there. The statement said the decision will take effect on December 31st, 2018. It added that the United States will seek to remain engaged as a non-member observer state in order to contribute US views, perspectives, and expertise. The United States withdrew from UNESCO once before in 1984, saying the organization failed at politically fair management, but rejoined in 2003. The country stopped funding UNESCO after it voted to include Palestine as a member in 2011.

Japan's government says it does not expect to be affected by the United States' decision to pull out of the UN cultural and educational agency UNESCO. A senior Foreign Ministry official said the withdrawal will not affect UNESCO's operations soon, as the agency has experienced US withdrawal and lack of funding before. Last year, Japan temporarily suspended its funding to UNESCO, citing the agency's registering of China-submitted documents on the 1937 Nanjing Incident to its Memory of the World Register program. Japan said the program should not be used for political purposes, and has yet to pay more than 31 million dollars' worth of dues for this year. The government plans to check whether neutrality and efficiency is ensured in the agency's operations when deciding on whether to pay its dues.

Debate at a UN disarmament committee is highlighting the sharp division between nuclear powers and non-nuclear states that support a treaty adopted by the world body in July to ban nuclear weapons. Members of the committee began discussion on the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons and other topics on Thursday in New York. An international organization, ICAN, was awarded this year's Nobel Peace Prize for its contribution to the adoption of this treaty. The president of the UN conference to negotiate the nuclear ban treaty, Elayne Whyte Gomez from Costa Rica, pointed out that ICAN's winning of the Nobel Peace Prize has demonstrated the urgency attached to the issue of nuclear disarmament.

She called on nuclear powers and countries under nuclear umbrellas to take part in the negotiations. The US envoy in charge of disarmament, Robert Wood, argued that it is nuclear deterrence that has prevented catastrophic consequences. He criticized that the nuclear ban treaty will have a negative impact on security. Japan's ambassador on disarmament, Nobushige Takamizawa, urged nuclear powers to fulfil their duties imposed by the current disarmament framework. He did not mention the nuclear ban treaty, to which Japan has been opposed.

The US Central Intelligence Agency is stepping up its collection and analysis of information on North Korea at a time of escalating tensions between the 2 countries. CIA Director Mike Pompeo said in a speech in Austin, Texas, on Thursday that the agency is intent on delivering President Donald Trump with intelligence not only about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but the leaders around him, about what's going on in the commercial space and what's going on with a broader set of elites in the North. He noted that the CIA's intelligence analysis capabilities are improving, and the Korea Mission Center that it launched in May is playing the central role. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said on Thursday that North Korea has developed a "pretty good" intercontinental ballistic missile capability and is developing a nuclear re-entry vehicle. Kelly said, however, that he believes the threat is manageable for now. He expressed hope that diplomacy will work before the North's ability grows beyond where it is today. The Trump administration is boosting economic sanctions on North Korea to stop its nuclear and missile programs, while showing that it is ready to put greater military pressure on the country.

South Korea's Unification Minister says Pyongyang may have unilaterally reopened an inter-Korean industrial complex that was shut down as part of sanctions last year. Cho Myoung-gyon said on Friday that a small hydroelectric plant was recently activated near the Kaesong Industrial Complex in North Korea. Cho indicated that Pyongyang may have begun securing electricity on its own to operate the factory park, after Seoul halted all power supplies there. North Korea's state-run websites reported last week that people are working energetically at the complex and that it will be run with "much more vigor." South Korea shut down the complex in February last year after the North carried out its 4th nuclear test and a rocket launch. Such launches are widely believed to be cover for long-range ballistic missile tests. Pyongyang said in response that it would seize the South's assets at the facility. Analysts say a unilateral reopening of the complex could force South Korean President Moon Jae-in to review his policies. Moon has hinted at using the joint venture as a bargaining chip to bring the North back to dialogue.

Tokyo's benchmark stock index ended on Friday above the 21,100 mark for the first time in nearly 21 years, on expectations for strong Japanese corporate earnings. On the Tokyo Stock Exchange, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average closed the day at 21,155, up 200 points from Thursday's finish. That's its highest finish since November 1996. The TOPIX index of all first-section issues closed at 1,708, up 8 points. Market sources said the announcement of good results by Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing the previous day intensified buy orders for retail-related issues in the morning session.

The sources said in the afternoon, hopes for Japanese corporate achievements led buy orders from overseas and pushed up share prices.

South Korea says it has agreed to extend a currency swap agreement with China. The Bank of Korea said on Friday that the 2 sides will extend the deal for another 3 years. This will allow them to swap up to 56 billion dollars in the event of a financial crisis. The 9-year agreement expired on Tuesday after being extended twice. There was speculation that the deal might not be extended. Bilateral ties have chilled over China's opposition to the deployment of an advanced US missile defense system in South Korea. It's not clear if the extension of the agreement will help to improve relations. South Korea's currency swap deal with Japan expired in 2015 due to worsening bilateral ties.

Japan's Foreign Ministry has revealed that 2 Japanese men being held in China were formally arrested last month. The men were among a group of 6 Japanese people detained in March in the eastern province of Shandong and on the southern island of Hainan. All 6 were dispatched to China at the request of Chinese companies to work on hot springs developments. 4 were released in July. Chinese Communist Party-affiliated media have reported that authorities were interrogating the 2 Japanese on suspicion of stealing national secrets. The media alleged they conducted geological assessments without government permission. Following China's enactment of an anti-espionage law 3 years ago, local authorities have held 8 Japanese people on charges that include alleged involvement in spying. Japan's Foreign Ministry says 5 are currently being tried behind closed doors. They include the head of an organization promoting exchanges between the countries.

Tokyo's Haneda Airport is set to introduce Japan's first unmanned immigration gates as it moves to free up customs officers to handle the growing number of international tourists. The Justice Ministry's Immigration Bureau on Friday held a demonstration of the machines' facial recognition technology. The bureau plans to start operating 3 gates for Japanese citizens next Wednesday. The gates compare a traveler's passport photo with an image taken on the spot. When they confirm a match, they open. An official demonstrated how the technology works, first successfully. When the official wore a hat or surgical mask, the screen flashed an alert to remove them. The official used another person's passport, and the gate remained closed. The Immigration Bureau says the cutting-edge technology has a margin of error of less than 0.01 percent. It says the gates will allow the airport to devote more staff to screening the increasing number of foreign visitors in the lead up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. Ministry officials plan to introduce the gates at Narita, Kansai and Chubu airports in the fiscal year that starts next April.

A museum with one of the largest collections of Japanese art in the United States is reopening in Washington after undergoing renovation. A preview took place on Wednesday at the Freer Gallery of Art, which belongs to the Smithsonian Institution. The museum houses one of the premier collections of Asian art. The works were collected by Charles Lang Freer, who made a fortune producing railway vehicles in the late 19th century. The gallery has about 12,000 pieces of Japanese art. About 60 are on display there. They include a Kamakura period mandala scroll that depicts the Buddhist perspective of the universe, as well as a statue of Aizen Myoo, a Buddhist deity of passion. Chief curator James Ulak says visitors to the gallery will be able to deeply appreciate art from Japan, China and the Korean Peninsula. The museum reopens to the public on Saturday.

