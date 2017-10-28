Intel FPGA Cloud Services

Slideshare

SystemVerilogの世界へようこそ、すべては、SystemC v0.9公開から始まった

引用 ・Intel Quartus® Prime design software ・Intel FPGA SDK for OpenCL™ ・ModelSim*- Intel FPGA Edition software on the Nimbix* cloud platform. The new cloud service features Intel Arria® 10 FPGAs and enables you to conduct design intensive work ranging from FPGA evaluation, to designing with register-transfer level language (RTL), or using OpenCL for accelerating workloads running on FPGAs. You can compile, develop, test, and deploy your FPGA design on the Nimbix cloud. で、Amazon EC2 F1と同じ感じですね。。。

Quick Start Guide は、何故か？ページ無いよ。。。

ここから入るみたい



引用 PushToCompute ($10.95) Developer subscription to build and deploy applications on the Nimbix Cloud. This is a monthly recurring charge and is required if you wish to create applications and workflows. For more information: https://jarvice.readthedocs.io/en/latest/cicd/