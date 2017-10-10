Smile

I will write various things about everyday life.

Does he refuse to get vegetables?

I cannot believe he didn't receive vegetables

which his uncle was going to give to him.

I heard he said,

"I usually buy vegetables regularly,

so I don't want to get extra ones," or something like that.

What?

We know he makes ends meet every month

and cannot save money for his future.

I cannot understand why he won't try to save money.

There're a lot of things to do so.

If he gets vegetables such as potatoes and pumpkins,

he can eat them instead of rice.

While he is young and healthy enough to save money,

I think he should do whatever he can.

Otherwise, he won't be able to make ends meet in the future.

He didn't pay premiums of his pension for a while,

so he won't be able to receive enough pension money in the future.

His children are so cold that they won't take care of him.

All he can do now is save money as much as he can.

Omg!

Sorry to say, we cannot change others.

I'll regard him as an example who is too stubborn to lead a happy life.

All I can do is try to lead a mindful and peaceful life.....


