How can I improve accuracy in speaking English?



This is my biggest problem.



When I try to speak more,



I cannot pay attention to accuracy.



If I try to speak without mistakes,



I won't be able to speak what I want.



The fundamental problem is I'm not sure what I should talk.



It takes time to find out what I'm going to talk even in Japanese.



If I'm going to talk about something in English,



I have to find the content and translate that at the same time.



No wonder I end up with making a lot of mistakes.



Some people are so talkative that they don't have to worry about topics,



They can talk about various things one after another.



I really envy those people.



If I'm told to tell the difference between two similar words,



I can explain fundamental differences in simple English,



without mistakes, maybe.



I cannot think of some interesting stories related to the words.



I'm old enough to know better!



I don't feel I'm getting wiser even though I like reading....



