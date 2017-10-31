|
How can I improve accuracy in speaking English?
This is my biggest problem.
When I try to speak more,
I cannot pay attention to accuracy.
If I try to speak without mistakes,
I won't be able to speak what I want.
The fundamental problem is I'm not sure what I should talk.
It takes time to find out what I'm going to talk even in Japanese.
If I'm going to talk about something in English,
I have to find the content and translate that at the same time.
No wonder I end up with making a lot of mistakes.
Some people are so talkative that they don't have to worry about topics,
They can talk about various things one after another.
I really envy those people.
If I'm told to tell the difference between two similar words,
I can explain fundamental differences in simple English,
without mistakes, maybe.
I cannot think of some interesting stories related to the words.
I'm old enough to know better!
I don't feel I'm getting wiser even though I like reading....
