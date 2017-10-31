Smile

I will write various things about everyday life.

Accuracy

How can I improve accuracy in speaking English?

This is my biggest problem.

When I try to speak more,

I cannot pay attention to accuracy.


If I try to speak without mistakes,

I won't be able to speak what I want.


The fundamental problem is I'm not sure what I should talk.

It takes time to find out what I'm going to talk even in Japanese.


If I'm going to talk about something in English,

I have to find the content and translate that at the same time.


No wonder I end up with making a lot of mistakes.


Some people are so talkative that they don't have to worry about topics,

They can talk about various things one after another.

I really envy those people.


If I'm told to tell the difference between two similar words,

I can explain fundamental differences in simple English,

without mistakes, maybe.

I cannot think of some interesting stories related to the words.


I'm old enough to know better!


I don't feel I'm getting wiser even though I like reading....


