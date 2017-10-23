A kind of spiders seems to unusually propagate this year.

According to photos on the Internet, it may be jorogumo(due to its

loud color, it is likely to call 女郎)

It is curious that a spider has been staying on its web in spite of

a heavy rain and a gale by a typhoon. It must have strong

persistence to its territory. In order to prove it, I threw a spider

to another web as I said before. With surprise, the invaded spider

once ran away from her web, but she returned to her center position

without my witnessing the scene. Anyway, I judged the recapture

from the size of both spiders.

By the way, I often noticed that there was a small spider or two near

a relatively big one on the main web. I thought the small one must be a child, but according to the information on the Internet, it is not a

child but a male spider.





Now I keep 2 female joro, 2 grasshoppers(onbu-batta) and a female

mantis all together in a small container and observe how they act.

I thought the spider looks ferocious by its appearance. On the

contrary, the jorou spiders seem timid; they tend to avoid fighting

each another. But once they have a head-on scuffle, they are likely

to attack each another at the risk of life and death. They dont prey

on grasshoppers. It is said that the female mantis eats male one.

So, I thought it is also cruel, but it doesnt prey on grasshoppers,

either. When spiders get near to the mantis, it gives them punches

by sickles but doesnt seem to catch them, only giving punches.