全体表示

[ リスト ]

cruelty


A kind of spiders seems to unusually propagate this year. 
According to photos on the Internet, it may be jorogumo(due to its
loud color, it is likely to call 女郎) 
It is curious that a spider has been staying on its web in spite of 
a heavy rain and a gale by a typhoon.  It must have strong 
persistence to its territory.  In order to prove it, I threw a spider 
to another web as I said before.  With surprise, the invaded spider 
once ran away from her web,  but she returned to her center position 
without my witnessing the scene.  Anyway, I judged the recapture 
from the size of both spiders. 
By the way, I often noticed that there was a small spider or two near 
a relatively big one on the main web.  I thought the small one must be a child, but according to the information on the Internet, it is not a 
child but a male spider. 

Now I keep 2 female joro, 2 grasshoppers(onbu-batta) and a female 
mantis all together in a small container and observe how they act. 
I thought the spider looks ferocious by its appearance. On the 
contrary, the jorou spiders seem timid; they tend to avoid fighting 
each another. But once they have a head-on scuffle, they are likely 
to attack each another at the risk of life and death. They dont prey 
on grasshoppers.  It is said that the female mantis eats male one. 
So, I thought it is also cruel, but it doesnt prey on grasshoppers, 
either. When spiders get near to the mantis, it gives them punches 
by sickles but doesnt seem to catch them, only giving punches.   
  　　
It is I who am cruel, trying things like that.   

この記事に

閉じる コメント（0）

コメント投稿

顔アイコン

顔アイコン・表示画像の選択

名前パスワードブログ
絵文字
×
  • オリジナル
  • SoftBank1
  • SoftBank2
  • SoftBank3
  • SoftBank4
  • docomo1
  • docomo2
  • au1
  • au2
  • au3
  • au4
投稿

開く トラックバック（0）

連携サービス
知恵袋
textream（掲示板）
ロコ
求人
.

みんなの更新記事
前へ 次へ