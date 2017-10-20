ここから本文です
ブログ始めました！

    アルバイトです。

    阿見の食品加工会社のアルバイトです。登録番号でお知らせ致します。
    10/21(土）23（月）のシフトです！
    It is Part-time job of a food processing company in Ami

    ◎10/21（土）
    7：00〜13：00
    762
    8：30〜17：00
    706、290、251
    8：30〜14：00
    169、633、720、596、410、768、674
    8：30〜17：00
    7、4、495、56、57、614、171、612、755、456、616、267、522
    12：00〜17：00
    745、9、737、519、792、415、788
    17：00〜23：00
    100、247、793、761、763、769、73、471、456、783、785、786、787
    17：00〜2：00
    627、628、431、504、725、726、519、193、710、707
    22：00〜2：00
    1、546、621、674、750


    ◎10/23（月）
    7：00〜13：00
    230
    8：30〜13：00
    576、495、732、522、379、475
    8：30〜17：00
    520、578、4、674、7、56、57、
    12：00〜22：00
    193、337、671、606
    13：00〜22：00
    690
    17：00〜22：00
    227、734、67、247、536、543、532、533、627、628、134
    22：00〜2：00
    1、546、596

