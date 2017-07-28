Episode 1













I added a deficit sentence on July 27

I took up Sakaguchi apricot law of nature and wrote it. It is to draw the situation of the current AV through Sakaguchi apricot law of nature.



It is the story of a certain woman who is very pretty in beautiful women this time. I was taken care of by her in youth, but was swung around well.



In the days of 20 generations, I wanted to go out with a beautiful woman from own inferiority complex in particular. .

There was not it by oneself, the popular type.

There was an inferiority complex.

When I was in Kyoto, acting manager of the video shop was good-looking.

I got women in two people well. Acting manager is handsome; peculiar to a person from Kansai in it; had a well-oiled tongue, and was popular with women. I got the overspill.

I had telephone dating clubs in front of a shop and turned a telephone with precedence.

That the early telephone dating club can take the telephone is by a game.

I take off a receiver and control it with a finger.

Prrrr.! If telephone rang, I separated a finger and took the telephone, but because we were video shops in front, you did not need to do such a thing and turned a telephone with precedence.

In that way I keep a woman waiting in many places and rotate by car many times.

It is the pattern that is the criticism meal of the woman.



He passed a beautiful woman to me if possible as if coming for a woman in two people.

When what I slept with a woman with the opportunity that could deny it once, and thought that it was around 20 years old because it was gloomy when I got up watched that the make was produced, this was a junior high student clearly.

We promise to meet a woman on the telephone. we go out by car to watch a woman waiting in many places. This is because it makes sure of whether a woman is beautiful.

He who is good-looking tells a woman to come in duos. So he handed over a beautiful woman to me.



I left the telephone dating club in a certain opportunity.

I had sex with a woman of around 20 years old once. When I was up in the morning and watched the face of the woman, makeup fell and was a junior high student obviously.

So it is in junior high students if I ask her.

I like a young child, but there is not the Lolita complex.

It was a shock and quitted that I met a woman in a telephone dating club.



I entered the company of father at the beginning in twenties and went here and there.

Anyway, I think that it was a cause of the failure on the site to have worked now.

The foreign countries reached, too and got to know various women.

In mid-twenties, the work in the hometown increases predominantly.

It is work in the prefecture.

And I went to the local bar together when work was over.

Those days, we young; thus there was the physical strength, too. We went to drink liquor frequently.

And the way of drinking of we employee became the reputation when the popularity of the company rose if courtesy was good.

Probably like that lasted approximately two years.

I was able to drink by deferred payment when I gave the name of the company.

On a payday, the most of the salary disappeared by the payment of the bar.

I went to the bar for three days in a week.

I went to at least two or three bars.



A fisherman caught a lot of fish, and the town prospered, but the engineering works group exceeded fishery once when I was in my twenties.

, .





At such time, I met the girl.

She treated me lightly when "Come to the shop if you wanted to see me after looking for my shop by oneself"

.



Then I understood a shop when I heard her rumor in many places.

I always drank with the good-looking employee of 2 years old younger person well. I went to her shop with him.

Then she was a classmate of the high schools of the good-looking employee.

The girl was a graduate of the administration course of the high schools which was the brightest in the high school of this town.

My employee under two was usually a course

The women working in this town bar are mostly the same high school graduates as myself.

In other words, it is the high school which a head has bad.

Or it is junior high school graduation.

Therefore she was a rare person.



He good-looking, , .

So, when he went to the bar with me and met M, they were surprised at each other.

Though they knew it each other, they did not seem to have talked that much.

She was asked to a woman-in-law and worked alone in bar.

It was old bar.

She could not drink and drank only a little.

When then I appeared in the bar street, I came to stop at her shop by all means.

, . . . A primary schoolchild plays a trick on a favorite girl. It is just such a thing.





At one time, I drank a lot, and I was told to her that terrible thing.

Then she suddenly said, "You like me, do not you?"

I was told to her by myself being inadvertently attacked.

"Oh, I like you."

I surrendered to her.





Then after all one house drank lightly somewhere and went to her shop.

However, the good movie did not come to the movie theater of the town anymore and came to have to go to the center of the prefecture by car as one and a half hours if I watched a movie.

I was talking to her to see something movies. Then she said that she would go with me for a movie.





I really liked her.

She was interesting and the quick wit worked and was beautiful.

I took the plunge and told her once to see me outside..

The employee of the company knew that I was crazy about her.

I do not yet have the mobile phone with a pager. Though she had a mobile phone, it became troublesome, and she seemed to cancel it.

When she told me the phone number, I shouted in my heart.

It was not so easy for the girl of the bar to be able to tell the phone number of the house in that era.













